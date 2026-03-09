India PR Distribution (IPD) is a Gurgaon-based Best Press Release Agency in India and a trusted press release distribution service provider. IPD is a one-stop place for brands to submit press releases in India for wider reach and media coverage.

The basic press release distribution package at India PR Distribution starts at ₹4,999, making it an affordable and effective PR solution for startups and small businesses.

The new partnerships help India PR Distribution widen publishing access across more websites and categories, giving businesses more choices for online visibility. The company says the updated network also strengthens its organic PR package by adding more outlets to the existing list.

Founded in 2017, India PR Distribution works with startups, SMEs, and large companies to share business updates across major online media platforms in India. The company provides press release distribution, digital PR publishing, and related media support across premium outlets, with a focus on practical pricing for brands that want regular coverage.

IPD supports announcements such as product launches, funding news, event updates, partnership news, awards, and company milestones. Brands from sectors like Business, startups, tech, education, real estate, healthcare, and consumer services use press releases to reach a wider online audience.

Over the years, India PR Distribution has introduced multiple digital PR options and has been an early mover in offering affordable organic PR packages for growing brands. With the latest tie-ups, the company aims to increase reach across national, regional, and category-based media platforms so that news can be shared with more relevant audiences.

India PR Distribution also offers services such as celebrity PR, startup funding news distribution, event PR coverage, press release distribution, press release writing, custom media outreach, and online brand visibility support.

“India PR Distribution works closely with companies of all sizes to support their public relations needs,” said Nitin Jain, CEO of India PR Distribution. “We’ve helped client releases get published on trusted media platforms, and our focus remains on giving strong media coverage for every client.”

The India PR Distribution also stated that it has been building in-house tech tools, including AI-based systems, to support its PR packages and improve how campaigns are planned and managed.

With its growing network and service range, India PR Distribution continues to be a strong option for brands searching for the best press release agency for press release distribution in India.

For more information about India PR Distribution and its services, visit https://www.indiaprdistribution.com/.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)