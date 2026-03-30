India prepared to face 'man-made global disaster' from Middle East conflict: Minister Shekhawat

New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): India is prepared to face the ripple effects of the ongoing West Asia conflict, which is akin to a "man-made global disaster", Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Monday, expressing confidence that the country will overcome the challenge and set an example globally.

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"This is like a global disaster. It is a man-made disaster... When such disasters occur, every country prepares to face them," Shekhawat said on the sidelines of the 42nd Annual Session 2025-26: Women Led Growth the Economic Engine of Viksit Bharat 2047.

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"We have seen how India has overcome the pandemic. We have set an example all over the world. We will definitely be successful in facing this disaster. We will also set an example for the world," he said.

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The minister's remarks come amid heightened global concerns over the economic and geopolitical implications of the ongoing tensions in West Asia, with countries assessing their preparedness to deal with potential disruptions in the supply chain of key materials.

Referring to India's handling of COVID-19, Shekhawat underscored the country's ability to respond effectively to large-scale crises.

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"We have seen how India has overcome the pandemic. We have set an example all over the world," he said, reiterating that India's past experience provides confidence in dealing with future challenges.

He said that preparedness remains key when dealing with such global disruptions, noting that countries must equip themselves to respond to crises that have far-reaching consequences.

"When such disasters occur, every country prepares to face them," he said, emphasising that India is no exception and is ready to tackle emerging challenges.

Alongside immediate crisis response, Shekhawat highlighted the importance of strengthening India's long-term economic capacity. He pointed to the role of women's participation in driving growth, citing a study by McKinsey & Company.

"That was a McKinsey report which says that if women can be supported in this way in India, then the contribution of USD 700 billion in GDP can increase," he said.

He linked this potential to India's broader economic ambitions, including its goal of becoming a USD 30 trillion economy in the coming decades.

"This is inevitable," he said, referring to India's economic trajectory.

Shekhawat reiterated that India would continue to draw on its past experience, particularly in managing crises, to navigate global uncertainties.

"We will definitely be successful in facing this disaster. We will also set an example for the world," he said. (ANI)

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