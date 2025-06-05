India proposes 'Italy Enclave' to strengthen strategic partnership

Brescia [Italy], June 5 (ANI): India on Thursday proposed establishing an 'Italy Enclave' within one of its industrial towns, offering Italian companies and workers a comprehensive ecosystem that would serve as a "home away from home."

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal made the proposal during the India-Italy Strategic Partnership meeting here, as part of his two-day official visit to Italy.

"We want to offer an Italy Enclave, create a home away from home so that no Italian feels they are away from home," Goyal said.

"The Italy Enclave should have Italian schools so their children can receive education, hospitals where they can access better treatment with Italian insurance coverage, along with facilities like shopping centers and Italian restaurants. This way, India can showcase its appreciation for Italy, " he added.

Goyal identified several potential locations for the proposed enclave, including the industrial town in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where the Maharashtra government is planning expansion over 5,000 acres, and the proposed site near Dighi port. He added that Italian companies could also establish enclaves in other emerging industrial towns across South India and locations such as Gaya in Bihar.

"You can have all the social infrastructure so that your engineers and managers who come to India feel at home. You can have your own schools, hospitals, hotels and restaurants," Goyal told Italian companies during his address.

Goyal's proposal comes as Italy and other European countries seek to boost non-EU exports and investments. Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani emphasised his government's commitment to expanding trade ties with India.

"We need to join forces with countries that have large trade opportunities. India has the largest population, is a great democracy and a protagonist of the Indo-Pacific," Tajani told reporters.

"We are ready to welcome Indian investment. They can have joint ventures with Italian companies and we can work together in other countries. Italy-India is a strategic relationship."

Indian Actor Kabir Bedi, who was here to participate in the India-Italy strategic Partnership summit, says, "The idea of Italian conclave is good. Not just one, there should be multiple Italian conclaves. I have seen this in action. I shot a Bollywood film with Shah Rukh Khan in Bulgaria, 'Dilwale'. Several Italians live in their communities, in Bulgaria. They have their schools, restaurants, clubs. They feel they never went out of Italy. They do everything in Bulgaria, they respect Bulgaria but their family life and education life continues there. If such conclaves are built in India too, it will be a huge incentive that more and more industralialists and investors come to India and make their base. So that they do no feel that they are far away from their home while in India..."

The proposal represents a significant step in strengthening the bilateral relationship between the two nations, offering Italian businesses an attractive platform for expansion into the Indian market while providing a comprehensive support infrastructure for their operations. (ANI)

