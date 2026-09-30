India, Qatar step up BIT, FTA engagement; discuss USD 10 billion investment pledge

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): India and Qatar have agreed to accelerate engagement on a Bilateral Investment Treaty and Free Trade Agreement (FTA), while advancing Qatar’s USD 10 billion investment commitment and plans to establish a Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) office in India, as per a statement by the Ministry of Finance.

The Ministry announced via its official X account that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Qatar’s Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Ahmad bin Mohammed Al-Sayed, on the sidelines of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) 2026 Annual Meeting in Doha.

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According to the Ministry, Qatar’s Minister of State for Foreign Trade highlighted investment opportunities in India’s ports, airports, highways and power sectors, while pointing to opportunities for Indian companies in Qatar across food security, pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals, education, healthcare and start-ups.

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The Ministry further noted that both sides also discussed the “implementation of the USD 10 billion Qatari investment commitment and establishment of a QIA office in India,” and “expressed keen interest in completing the Bilateral Investment Treaty with Qatar, for which they decided on accelerated engagement, as well as the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations.”

Further, Sitharaman stressed the need to restore normal trade between India, Qatar and other Gulf countries, including through unimpeded maritime navigation and commerce through the Strait of Hormuz.

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Separately, Sitharaman addressed the Qatari Businessmen Association (QBA) Business Roundtable in Doha, where the Indian side highlighted the country’s economic growth and investment opportunities.

India’s real GDP growth accelerated to 7.8 per cent in the first quarter of FY26, while investment grew 11.9 per cent, demonstrating the resilience of the economy amid global uncertainty, the ministry said.

The Ministry further said, “The recent upgrade by Japan Credit Rating (JCR) of India’s long-term issuer rating from BBB+ to A- was also highlighted as a reflection of confidence in India’s ongoing structural reforms,” adding the country recorded its “highest-ever” annual gross FDI inflow of USD 94.53 billion in FY26, the highest in the past 15 years.

During the interaction, Sitharaman discussed emerging economic opportunities in both countries and encouraged Qatari businesses to actively explore trade and investment partnerships with India to further strengthen bilateral economic ties. (ANI)

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