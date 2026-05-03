India ramps up raids to curb hoarding as LPG supply steadies amid West Asia tensions

New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): The government on Sunday said it delivered around 47 lakh domestic LPG cylinders in a single day and conducted over 1,900 raids across the country, as it intensified monitoring and enforcement to maintain fuel supply stability amid the evolving West Asia situation.

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According to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, "on 02.05.2026, around 47 Lakh domestic LPG cylinders were delivered against bookings of around 47.4 Lakh LPG cylinders," indicating that supplies are largely keeping pace with demand.

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Highlighting enforcement measures to curb hoarding and black marketing, the ministry said, "more than 1900 raids were conducted across the country," while "penalties [were] imposed on 349 LPG distributorships, and 74 LPG distributorships have been suspended."

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The government maintained that supply to priority segments remains uninterrupted, noting that "100% supply is being made to Domestic LPG, Domestic PNG and CNG (Transport)."

However, it acknowledged the impact of the geopolitical situation, stating, "LPG supply continues to be affected by the prevailing geopolitical situation," while adding that "supply of LPG to domestic households has been prioritised."

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On commercial supplies, the ministry said availability has been partially restored, noting that "total commercial LPG allocation has been increased to about 70% of pre-crisis levels."

Providing further operational details, the ministry said that since April, "a total of 11082 MT of Auto LPG has been sold by PSU OMCs," while targeted distribution efforts continue for smaller cylinders, including migrant-focused supply.

In a key development on maritime logistics, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said an LPG shipment has safely navigated a sensitive route, stating, "a Marshall Islands-flagged LPG carrier, MT Sarv Shakti... carrying 46,313 MT of LPG (Indian cargo) ... has safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz."

The ministry added that "all Indian seafarers in the region are safe, and no incident involving Indian-flagged vessels has been reported in the past 24 hours," while port operations across the country remain normal.

On retail availability, the government said there is no disruption in fuel supply, noting that "all retail outlets are operating normally" and "there are adequate stocks of petrol and diesel available at all petrol pumps in the country."

The ministry also urged citizens to avoid panic buying and misinformation, stating, "Citizens are advised to avoid panic purchase of petrol, diesel and LPG," and "beware of rumours and rely on official sources for correct information."

It added that states and union territories have activated monitoring mechanisms, and "have established control rooms and district monitoring committees to curb hoarding and black marketing."

The government said coordinated efforts across ministries, states and oil marketing companies are ongoing to ensure continuity of fuel supply and energy security as the situation in West Asia continues to evolve. (ANI)

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