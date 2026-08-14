DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / India records Rs 7.73 lakh crore exports in FY26, Up 21.56% From FY24 under STP scheme

India records Rs 7.73 lakh crore exports in FY26, Up 21.56% From FY24 under STP scheme

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:03 PM Aug 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): India's Software Technology Park (STP) units recorded estimated exports of over Rs 7.73 lakh crore in FY 2025-26, registering a 21.56 per cent increase from Rs 6.36 lakh crore in FY 2023-24, according to data shared by the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY). The data showed that exports by STP units stood at Rs 7,73,898.97 (estimated) crore in FY 2025-26, compared with Rs 6,36,619.87 crore in FY 2023-24.

Advertisement

The Software Technology Park (STP) Scheme is a key government initiative to expand India's IT sector and promote software and IT-enabled services (IT/ITeS) exports.

Advertisement

"STP Scheme is a 100% export-oriented scheme to promote software and IT-enabled services (IT/ITeS) exports from India and STPI has been providing Statutory Services on a single-window Clearance System under STP Scheme," the release said.

Advertisement

As per export-import data shared by the Ministry, India's exports from STP units rose 21.57 per cent, from Rs 6,36,619.87 crore in FY 2023-24 to Rs 7,73,898.97 crore in FY 2025-26. Notably, exports increased consistently from Rs 6,36,619.87 crore in FY 2023-24 to Rs 6,88,194.11 crore in FY 2024-25 and further to Rs 7,73,898.97 crore in FY 2025-26.

However total investment reported by STP units declined from Rs 10,709.92 crore in FY 2023-24 to Rs 8,870.78 crore in FY 2024-25 and further to Rs 7,362.86 crore in FY 2025-26.

Advertisement

At the same time, imports by STP units stood at Rs 9,947.47 crore in FY 2023-24, Rs 9,482.27 crore in FY 2024-25 and Rs 9,960.26 crore in FY 2025-26. Additionally, the number of STP units stood at 2,059 in FY 2023-24, declined marginally to 2,042 in FY 2024-25, and increased to 2,125 in FY 2025-26.

The number of STP units registered with STPI increased to 2,125 in FY 2025-26 from 2,059 in FY 2023-24, with Karnataka and Tamil Nadu leading with 391 units each, followed by Maharashtra with 367 and Telangana with 280 units.

State-wise exports by STP units registered with STPI during the last three years were led by Karnataka at Rs 3,50,184.78 crore, followed by Maharashtra at Rs 1,62,594.11 crore and Telangana at Rs 1,13,101.83 crore as per the data. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts