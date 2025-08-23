DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / India reduces minimum export price for honey

India reduces minimum export price for honey

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:50 PM Aug 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI): The central government has revised downwards the Minimum Export Price (MEP) for natural honey exports.

Advertisement

In a notification issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) dated August 22, the MEP for natural honey under HS Code 04090000 has been reduced from USD 2,000 per metric ton to USD 1,400 per metric ton (free on board).

The notification stated that the revised condition will remain effective until December 31, 2025.

Advertisement

The export policy for natural honey continues to be categorised as "Free," subject to adherence to the revised export price.

India is one of the major honey-exporting countries in the world. According to an old agriculture ministry statement, the major markets for Indian honey are the US, Saudi Arab, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Canada, among others.

Advertisement

Mustard honey, eucalyptus honey, lychee honey, sunflower honey, pongamia honey, multi-flora Himalayan honey, acacia honey and wild flora honey are some of the significant varieties of honey exported from India.

APEDA offers various incentives and financial assistance to the exporters of agricultural food products, including honey. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts