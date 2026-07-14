India releases first trial Index of Services Production, 14 sub-sectors see double-digit growth

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) released the country's first trial Index of Services Production (ISP) for 19 sub-sectors on Tuesday, offering a monthly measure of short-term activity in the formal services sector for the first time.

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This is a significant step towards bolstering India's macroeconomic indicators. The first index covers April 2026 and represents about 60 per cent of India's services industry, using 2024–2025 as the base year.

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The ministry states that the sub-sectoral ISP is "an important milestone in strengthening India's statistical system and improving the measurement of the services sector," which accounts for over half of India's GDP.

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After evaluating the trial series' stability and broadening its scope, the overall Index of Services Production will be unveiled later.

In April 2026, 14 of the 19 sub-sectors saw double-digit increase compared to the same month the previous year, and nearly all categories showed positive growth, according to the initial release, which demonstrated strong performance across the sector.

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Among the top achievers, accommodation and food services saw the largest rise at 37.2 per cent, followed by retail trade (30.8 per cent), administrative and support services (28.7 per cent) and real estate (27.7 per cent).

While wholesale trade, banking, insurance and IT services all saw robust double-digit growth, telecommunications grew by 22.8 per cent. However, during the month, railway transport had a slight decrease of 0.4 per cent, while air transport shrank by 13.9 per cent.

According to the ministry, the index was created under the direction of the Technical Advisory Committee on Index of Services Production (TAC-ISP), which was established in May 2025 and included representatives from academic institutions, business associations, and pertinent government departments and ministries.

According to MoSPI, the ISP was created using a variety of data sources, such as the Annual Survey of Incorporated Services Sector Enterprises (ASISSE), administrative records and GST data.

While administrative data has been used for railroads, air travel, banking and insurance, GST data has been used for industries like trade, lodging, telecommunications, real estate and IT services.

It added that the index will now be released on the 29th of each month, allowing researchers, companies, and policymakers to more often track short-term changes in India's formal services economy.