India remains ADB’s largest private sector market; lender eyes USD 1 billion direct support in 2026

India continues to be the largest market for the Asian Development Bank’s private sector operations, with the multilateral lender expecting to provide about USD 1 billion in direct financing this year to support projects aligned with the country’s development objectives.

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“Last year, we did more than USD 4 billion for sovereign and more than USD 1 billion for the private sector from our own capital,” Asian Development Bank (ADB) Vice-President (Market Solutions) Bhargav Dasgupta told PTI in an interaction.

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Besides, he said, “We mobilised an equal amount for them from other sources. In effect, the flow was USD 2 billion to private sectors through the ADB in 2025”.

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Asked about the plan for this year, Dasgupta said, “We will maintain the tempo on the private sector side”.

Talking about the focus area, as far as private sector finances are concerned, he said renewal and clean energy, green hydrogen, e-mobility and green data centres are some of the segments that ADB would continue to finance.

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The other areas that Manila-based multilateral funding agency focusses on include urban infrastructure development, sustainable agriculture, and financial inclusion.

“This is in complete alignment with what the Government of India wants because our country partnership agenda is co-created with the government,” he said.

On the trade and supply chain financing, Dasgupta said there had been a 40 per cent jump in the first four months of 2026 due to the West Asia crisis.

Trade and supply chain financing are supporting the import of fertiliser, energy and food, which are absolutely critical for many countries, he said.

Last month, ADB and Standard Chartered Bank signed agreements to strengthen supply chain finance in India through risk-sharing arrangements covering both US dollar and rupee transactions.

The agreements include a risk participation arrangement structured through Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) to support US dollar-denominated transactions, and a partial guarantee facility agreement to support onshore rupee transactions.

A key feature of this partnership is its focus on emerging and underserved segments of supply chain finance, particularly distributor financing. The collaboration represents ADB’s first engagement in this space within the market.