India Republic Times Leadership Conclave 2026 Celebrates Leadership, Innovation and Excellence in Mumbai

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23: The India Republic Times Leadership Conclave 2026 was held in Mumbai on 10 October 2026, bringing together distinguished personalities, entrepreneurs, professionals, creators and achievers from diverse fields for a celebration of leadership, innovation and excellence. The conclave featured insightful keynote sessions and two major recognition platforms, the Maharashtra Spotlight Awards 2026 and Bharat Shreshtha Ratna Sanman 2026, honouring individuals and organisations for their contributions across professional, entrepreneurial, creative and social domains.

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The conclave was spearheaded by Dr. Jatin Chonkar and Ms. Krutika Dalvi, founders of Thryve Group LLP and owners of India Republic Times. With a vision of bringing accomplished individuals from diverse sectors onto a common platform, the founders championed an occasion dedicated to recognising achievement, encouraging professional connections and celebrating the people whose work contributes to progress across industries and communities.

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PropZone and Thryve Group: Partners in Bringing the Vision to Life

PropZone – Realtors & Developers, the Premium Award Partner, brought its association with the real-estate and land-development sector to the conclave. With a focus on land opportunities across Navi Mumbai and the wider MahaMumbai region, PropZone offers a range of plot options, including residential, commercial, bungalow, farmhouse and investment plots. Its association with the conclave reflected the participation of the real-estate sector in a platform dedicated to recognising achievement and professional excellence.

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Thryve Group LLP served as the Media Partner and played a central role in bringing the conclave together. Founded by Dr. Jatin Chonkar and Ms. Krutika Dalvi, Thryve Group was behind the initiative, uniting partners, speakers and awardees for an event that celebrated leadership and accomplishments across a wide spectrum of fields.

The association of PropZone and Thryve Group helped bring together organisations from different sectors in support of the conclave's larger purpose of recognition, collaboration and professional engagement.

Event Partners and Distinguished Keynote Speakers

The India Republic Times Leadership Conclave 2026 received support from a diverse network of event partners, each associated with a designated role.

Chuckle (@eatchuckle) joined as the Snacking Partner. The clean-label cookie brand offers gluten-free cookies featuring ingredients such as oats, nuts, seeds and jaggery. With its focus on ingredient-conscious snacking, Chuckle added a distinctive food and lifestyle element to the conclave.

The Unpuzzled Project joined as the Ecosystem Partner, bringing its association with networking and connections across professional and entrepreneurial communities. Pushprofits came on board as a Sales Growth Partner, contributing to the network of organisations associated with the event. Quaintme.in, an everyday jewellery brand known for its dainty, contemporary and tarnish-resistant jewellery, and Lalith classes joined as the Supporting Partner.

The conclave was further distinguished by the participation of two keynote speakers whose expertise brought valuable perspectives on public relations, digital communication and professional influence.

Abhishek Kar, a prominent finance creator with a following of over 7.5 million, delivered a keynote on Social Media and Public Relations (PR). His extensive digital presence and experience in the creator economy brought an important perspective to the discussion on how social media and public relations can shape visibility, strengthen communication and build a recognisable public identity. His participation added considerable value to the conclave, particularly in highlighting the evolving relationship between digital platforms, audience engagement and strategic communication.

Ms. Mansie Y. Thakkar, a leadership coach, delivered a keynote on Thought Leadership and Public Relations (PR). Her session highlighted the importance of credibility, a clearly articulated professional voice and purposeful communication in establishing thought leadership. By connecting leadership with reputation-building and public relations, she brought an insightful perspective on how individuals can communicate their expertise, develop trust and create a meaningful professional presence.

Both speakers enriched the conclave with complementary perspectives on contemporary communication and leadership. Their sessions underscored the importance of digital visibility, authentic professional positioning and strategic public relations in an increasingly interconnected world. Their participation was a valuable highlight of the event, offering attendees perspectives relevant to professionals, entrepreneurs, creators and emerging leaders alike.

Maharashtra Spotlight Awards 2026: Recognising Excellence Across Fields

The Maharashtra Spotlight Awards (MSA) 2026 celebrated individuals for their achievements and contributions across a wide range of professional, creative and social fields. The awards reflected the diversity of talent represented at the conclave, recognising work spanning cybersecurity, literature, wellness, education, healthcare, infrastructure, entrepreneurship, performing arts, culinary excellence, social service and digital entertainment.

The Maharashtra Spotlight Awards 2026 awardees and their respective titles were:

NIMRAH MIRZA S — Equine-Assisted Wellness Excellence Award 2026

NISHANT SAWANT — India's Most Trusted Cybersecurity Visionary of the Year 2026

HARSHAL PATIL — Young Literary Excellence 2026

LALIT SURANA — Sadhana & Spiritual Guidance Excellence of the Year 2026

SWAPNALI MASTUD — Excellence in business Analytics & Fashion Leadership 2026

MEENU SHARMA — Poetry icon & Literary Excellence of the year 2026

SHANTILAL PATEL — Healthcare Service Leader of the Year 2026

VILAS BARKU MHATRE — Civil Engineering & Infrastructure Excellence of the Year 2026

DHANRAJ GUNTUKA — Visionary Education Leader of 2026

DR. KOMAL SHAH — Natya Therapy & Performing Arts Innovation of the Year 2026

BIPLOB MANDAL — Career Transformation Leader of the Year 2026

DR. ASHUTOSH THAKUR — Energy Innovation Leader of the Year 2026

CHEF. VED DIXIT — Hospitality & Culinary Excellence of the Year 2026

KALPESH AGRAWAL — Social Service & Community Leader of the Year 2026

VIDHI AGARWAL KOTAP — Wushu & Self-Defence Excellence of the Year 2026

ANUPAMA HARIHARAN — The Healtcare & Literary Leader of the Year 2026

KANTI PATEL — Outstanding Achievement in Adventure and Exploration of the Year 2026

SAGAR NILESH VADIKAR — IT Innovation & Entrepreneur of the Year 2026

SANKET RAWOOL (SANFUNKET) — Comedy Excellence Award 2026

SAURABH JULUM — Lifestyle Creator of the Year 2026

DHANSHREE PATIL — Most Versatile Creator of the Year 2026

DEVIKA KHADE — Viral OG Entertainer of the Year 2026

SANDESH MHASKE — Digital Entertainer of the Year 2026

RAJ AMBEKAR — Trendsetter of the Year 2026

ANSH DHOTE — Gen Z Icon of the Year 2026

ARADHYA DABHOLKAR — Social Media Powerhouse of the Year 2026

MANDY — Nostalgia Creator of the Year 2026

SHAURYA GAIKWAD — India's Inspiring Young Edtech Entrepreneur

The Maharashtra Spotlight Awards highlighted the breadth of achievement across established professions and emerging creative industries. From specialist expertise and community engagement to literature, culinary arts and digital entertainment, the awardees represented a diverse range of accomplishments deserving of recognition.

Bharat Shreshtha Ratna Sanman 2026: Honouring Impact and Achievement

The Bharat Shreshtha Ratna Sanman 2026 formed the second major recognition platform of the conclave, celebrating individuals and organisations across a broad range of professional and social domains. The award categories encompassed human rights, advocacy, education, healthcare, entrepreneurship, finance, technology, infrastructure, design, spirituality, environmental innovation, tourism and community development.

The Bharat Shreshtha Ratna Sanman 2026 awardees and their respective titles were:

RAJKUMAR SOLAPURKAR — Best Human Rights Leader of The Year 2026

SATYAN PURI — Best NGO Founder & Journalism excellence 2026

ADV. AMIT MENDIRATTA — Best Advocate of the Year 2026

JYOTSNA RAO BAKSHY — ⁠Holistic Healing & Inspiration Luminary of the Year 2026

PADAM NARAYAN PATEL — Best Social Worker of the year 2026

MALIHA BANO — Iconic Women Entrepreneur - Excellence in Hospitality & Creative Design

SHRIKANT SHIVAJI RATHOD — Property Visionary of the Year 2026

MAHESH K. DESAI — Education & Entrepreneurship Visionary of the Year 2026

JAY CHAND BALA — Construction Industry Excellence of the Year 2026

DR. YOGESH KUMAR DIXIT — Holistic Education Leader of the Year 2026

SUJIT AGATRAO SAWANT — Cross-Sector Business Innovation Leader of the Year 2026

SAURABH CHHAJED — Excellence in Jewellery Business & Social Contribution 2026

DR. SANJAY NAIDU — Social Impact Leader of the Year 2026

TUFAIL ANSARI — Interior Design Leadership Excellence of the Year 2026

CHIRAG SHAH — Digital Tax & Compliance Innovators of the Year 2026

KUNAL SAKARWADIA — The Business & Employment Excellence of the Year 2026

CHEVALIER MG PHILIP — Legacy Entrepreneur of the Year 2026

AR ABHISHEK GUPTA — Architectural Excellence of the Year 2026

SANKET V SUKHTANKAR — Excellence in Financial and Business Development of the Year 2026

BHAVIT PATIL — Vastu & Spiritual Knowledge Educator & consultant of the year 2026

MAYUR PATIL — Debt Management & Financial Guidance Leader of the Year 2026

DR. PRITESH M SHAH — Excellence in Environmental Technology Innovation of the Year 2026

DR. ASHA VEENA — Devotional Veena Music Excellence of the Year 2026

MOHAMMED MUDASSIR — Turnkey Interior Entrepreneur of the Year 2026

OM PRAKASH — Excellence in Diversified Entrepreneurship 2026

DR. RITUU GUPTA — Outstanding Contribution to Astrology and Emotional Wellbeing of the Year 2026

DR. SURAJEET KUMAR PATRA — The Excellence in Metabolic Healthcare of the Year 2026

DR. JEET CHAKARBORTY — Maharashtra's Supreme Leader in AI Innovation of the Year 2026

RAJ SINGH — Security Services Leader of the Year 2026

SUKHPAL SINGH — Excellence in Industrial Liasoning and Business Solutions of the Year 2026

PRINA RISHAB HALWAI — Outstanding Contribution to Art and Community Development of the Year 2026

RUDHRAN PRINA RISHAB HALWAI — Outstanding Young Talent in Sports, Arts & Culture of the Year 2026

MADHU BHARTIA — Excellence in Inclusive Child Development & Empowerment 2026

SHEELA CHAKRABORTY — Inspirational Women leader of the year

DEVI HARSHIDDHI JI — Spiritual & Youth Leader of the Year 2026

JAGMOHAN BHUTADA — Travel & Tourism Leader of the Year 2026

PANKAJ KUMAR JOSHI — Computer Skills Development Leader of the Year 2026

DR. ROHAN KUMAR SINGH — Education & Social Impact Leader of the Year 2026

HEALTOZ BIOSCIENCE LLP — Pharmaceutical Excellence & Healthcare Solutions of the Year 2026

SACCHIN GUPPTA — ⁠Infrastructure & Built Environment Leaders Award 2026

SAIRA BANO — Beauty & Makeup Artistry Leader of the Year 2026

ANKIIT V MEWADA — Sales & Coaching Business Growth Leader of the Year 2026

SNEHAL MALPANI — MSME Transformation Catalyst of the Year 2026

DR. HARI KESH YADAV — ⁠Healthcare & Surgical Service Icon of the Year 2026

BIJALL KIRANKUMAR JOSHI — woman’ s fitness icon of the year

DR. CHANDAN KUMAR CHANCHAL — Education and human development Leader of the Year 2026

J K TECH-MECH PVT LTD. — Industrial Electrical Project Specialist of the Year 2026

The Bharat Shreshtha Ratna Sanman recognised the breadth of contributions represented by professionals, entrepreneurs, educators, innovators, healthcare practitioners, social contributors and organisations. Its diverse categories reflected the many ways in which individuals contribute to their industries and communities.

Together, the Maharashtra Spotlight Awards and Bharat Shreshtha Ratna Sanman formed the heart of the conclave's recognition programme, providing a platform to celebrate achievements across a broad spectrum of professional and creative disciplines.

Thryve Group LLP: Bringing the Conclave Together

The India Republic Times Leadership Conclave 2026 was brought to you by Thryve Group LLP, founded by Dr. Jatin Chonkar and Ms. Krutika Dalvi, who also own India Republic Times.

The conclave brought together its partners, distinguished speakers and awardees for an occasion dedicated to leadership, recognition and professional engagement. Through its two award platforms and keynote sessions, the event celebrated diverse achievements while highlighting the value of effective communication, professional credibility, collaboration and innovation.

The conclusion of the 2026 edition reflected the collective participation of the individuals and organisations associated with the event. By bringing together achievers from different fields, the India Republic Times Leadership Conclave continued its focus on recognising accomplishment and creating a shared platform for celebrating leadership and excellence.

About India Republic Times and Thryve Group LLP

India Republic Times is owned by Dr. Jatin Chonkar and Ms. Krutika Dalvi, founders of Thryve Group LLP. The India Republic Times Leadership Conclave 2026 was brought to you by Thryve Group LLP.

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