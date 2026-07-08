DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / India requires significant battery storage boost as solar reshapes power grid: EAC-PM paper

India requires significant battery storage boost as solar reshapes power grid: EAC-PM paper

The study notes that whereas the morning fall in conventional generation has almost tripled during the same period, the evening ramp during summer has doubled

article_Author
Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:44 PM Jul 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representation: iStock
Advertisement

India’s power sector has entered a new phase where the main challenge is no longer producing sufficient energy but ensuring power is accessible when it is needed, as per a new working paper published by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM).

Advertisement

The paper, titled “The Duck and the Camel: Tracing the Net Load on the Indian Power Grid”, makes the case that the country’s power system has undergone a fundamental transformation due to the rapid expansion of solar capacity, making large-scale battery storage and adaptable grid management essential for future energy security.

Advertisement

India reached her highest-ever electricity demand of 270.8 GW on May 21. Even though demand peaked in the afternoon, electricity rates didn't reach their highest until after sunset, demonstrating how the grid is severely strained by a decline in solar generation.

Advertisement

According to the report, flexibility — the capacity to quickly modify supply as solar energy fluctuates throughout the day — has replaced generation capacity as the primary constraint on India’s power system.

The study finds two different seasonal patterns in India’s electricity demand using grid data at 15-minute intervals.

Advertisement

The country’s net load — total demand less solar generation — forms the well-known “duck curve” during the summer, which is marked by a sharp evening ramp as solar output falls short and a deep midday dip when solar power is abundant.

But in the winter, the grid looks like a double-humped “Bactrian camel”, with solar creating a trough at midday and power demand rising in the morning and evening.

The study notes that whereas the morning fall in conventional generation has almost tripled during the same period, the evening ramp during summer has doubled from around 36 GW in May 2023 to about 74 GW in May 2026.

It highlights that India has more electricity during the day but less after dusk.

During sunny hours, average energy costs in Indian Energy Exchange’s Day Ahead Market have dropped significantly, hitting as low as Rs 1.11 per unit in May 2026. In the evening, however, prices have increased around the exchange’s Rs 10 per unit ceiling. Over the last three years, the gap between peak and trough prices has grown considerably, suggesting a growing mismatch between daytime surplus and evening demand.

Furthermore, the report also notes that because the grid was unable to absorb the excess renewable power, it curtailed an average of 24 GWh of solar energy every day in May 2026, which is equivalent to more than 25 per cent of Delhi’s typical daily electricity consumption.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts