India retail inflation rises to 4.45% in July as food, fuel prices increase

Retail inflation increased to 4.45 per cent in July largely due to rising food and fuel prices, according to the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.

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Food, restaurant and lodging services, and transportation costs increased in July, as per the data, while inflation in other services like healthcare, recreation, sports, and culture slightly decreased.

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The food and beverage category’s inflation rate went up from 5.05 percent to 5.2 per cent in July 2026.

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Onion inflation rose sharply from 4.73 per cent in June to 22.54 per cent in July. Ginger prices increased at a rate of 83.62 per cent. Garlic inflation also increased dramatically.

However, there was negative inflation in potatoes, ladyfinger, peas, and tomatoes. Telangana had the highest rate of inflation (6.32 per cent), while Mizoram had the lowest rate (1.84 per cent) in July.

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Last Week, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra issued a caution that rising food and fuel prices are likely to cause inflation to increase in the near future and peak in the December quarter. RBI predicts that Inflation to hit 5 per cent through March. Malhotra stated on Tuesday that price pressures are still “more or less under check.”

For the majority of 2025, inflation remained close to the RBI’s lower bound of 2 per cent, which supported rate cuts. The central bank is currently dealing with an increase in pricing pressure, but economists don’t think it’s urgent to take action.

Earlier, India’s retail inflation jumped to 4.38 per cent in June from 3.93 per cent in May.