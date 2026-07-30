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Home / Business / India rises from 82nd to 57th in global rankings on structural, pro-competitive reforms: Report

India rises from 82nd to 57th in global rankings on structural, pro-competitive reforms: Report

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:21 PM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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India has advanced 25 places in the global rankings, from 82 to 57, reflecting significant progress in structural and pro-competitive reforms between 2010 and 2023, according to the report released by the Competere Foundation.

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The report titled ‘India's Next Growth Frontier: Reducing Anti-Competitive Market Distortions to Build on India's 2010–2023 Reform Progress’, assesses India's performance under its Market Distortions Performance Index, examining the country's reform trajectory between 2010 and 2023, and attributes the improvement to sustained efforts in reducing market distortions and strengthening competitiveness.

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It was launched during a discussion on ‘India's Reform Trajectory, Market Distortions and the Next Frontier for Growth and Competitiveness’, organised by the Centre for Trade and Investment Law (CTIL), Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) in New Delhi, in collaboration with the Competere Foundation for Trade and Competition Policy.

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The discussion focused on India's structural reform journey, policy measures to enhance competitiveness, and the next phase of reforms required to sustain growth in an evolving global trade environment.

The report evaluates market distortions across three broad pillars—property rights protection, domestic competition and international competition. It highlights reforms such as the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), improvements in the regulatory environment and the modernisation of trade facilitation systems.

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It also examines developments relating to competition, investment conditions, digital markets and external regulatory barriers affecting India's competitiveness and participation in international trade.

The report also underlines the importance of maintaining an evidence-based and effects-oriented approach to competition policy, reviewing sector-specific investment restrictions in light of consumer welfare outcomes and strengthening cooperation with like-minded trading partners to address regulatory barriers in international markets.

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