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Home / Business / India risks economic gains without reforms, Bernstein warns PM Modi in an open letter

India risks economic gains without reforms, Bernstein warns PM Modi in an open letter

A central concern is employment, especially as generative artificial intelligence threatens the services sector

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:45 PM Apr 23, 2026 IST
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In an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, brokerage Bernstein cautioned that if India doesn’t speed up structural reforms, especially in jobs, manufacturing and innovation, it could waste recent economic achievements.

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According to the letter, the last six years demonstrate what India can do when policy is aligned, citing stronger macro stability and earnings growth driven by a shift toward capital expenditure. But they also carry a risk: the temptation to extrapolate recent success and underplay how much further there is to go.

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India’s rise in global GDP rankings and focus on infrastructure spending over subsidies have underpinned growth, Bernstein said, but the global environment is shifting rapidly, with supply chains being redrawn and technological disruption accelerating.

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A central concern is employment, especially as generative artificial intelligence threatens the services sector that has powered India’s middle class for decades.

“A meaningful share of the roles that lifted this cohort are directly exposed to automation,” the note said, adding that most AI value creation remains concentrated in the United States and China. “The risk is that India becomes a user of these technologies without capturing a commensurate share of the upside.”

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Bernstein questioned whether manufacturing can absorb displaced labour at scale, noting that private capital expenditure remains selective and the much-touted “China+1” shift has been slower to translate into jobs.

“Ultimately, where and how a country deploys its people is what defines its long-term trajectory,” it said. “Does the next leg of our growth story create more engineers, product builders and innovators, or does it mostly create more drivers, delivery staff and domestic help?”

The letter highlighted agriculture as a key drag, with roughly 42-45 per cent of India’s workforce contributing only about 15-16 per cent of GDP. It called for renewed reforms despite the rollback of farm laws, alongside increased irrigation and reduced reliance on subsidies.

“These are not solutions; they are recurring responses to a system that has not been reformed,” Bernstein said, referring to loan waivers and input subsidies.

On energy, the brokerage flagged persistent inefficiencies in power distribution and heavy reliance on imported crude oil, which meets about 88 per cent of demand. It called for a clearer transition toward electric mobility, including a phased shift away from internal combustion engine vehicles.

“Continuing on the current path risks locking India into technological dependence once again,” the note said.

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