India-Russia trade aim for USD 100 billion bilateral trade by 2030: Piyush Goyal

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said India-Russian economic relations must advance ‘from protocols to production, from trade to industry’, with both nations aiming for ambitious goals of $100 billion in bilateral trade and $50 billion in two-way investment by 2030.

Speaking at the India-Russia Business Forum 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in the presence of Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov, Goyal stated that while bilateral trade has reached about USD 60 billion, more diversification and increased involvement from Indian MSMEs are still needed.

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He said, “Increasing bilateral trade from the current base of around $60 billion to $100 billion would require adding about $40 billion in the next four years and sustained double-digit growth year-on-year”.

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Goyal emphasized the need for quicker development of the bilateral investment framework, national currency payment systems, and enhanced connectivity through the International North South Transport Corridor and Chennai Vladivostok Maritime Corridor.

He also pointed out prospects for Indian MSMEs in pharmaceuticals, auto components, tractors, chemicals, food products and manufacturing.

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Meanwhile, speaking at the forum, Vikramjit Singh Sahney, a member of the Rajya Sabha from Punjab, stated that BRICS, which together account for almost half of the world's population and roughly 40 per cent of its GDP in PPP terms, play a significant role in fostering inclusive, balanced and sustainable growth as well as bolstering South-South cooperation.

He noted that food security, agriculture, fertilisers, energy, vital minerals, civil nuclear power, artificial intelligence and emerging technologies should now be included in India-Russia cooperation.

Additionally, Sahney pointed out that India's industrial and digital capabilities could boost Russia's technological and scientific prowess, opening doors for MSMEs, farmers, entrepreneurs, and business.