DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / India-Russia trade aim for USD 100 billion bilateral trade by 2030: Piyush Goyal

India-Russia trade aim for USD 100 billion bilateral trade by 2030: Piyush Goyal

'While bilateral trade has reached about USD 60 billion, more diversification and increased involvement from Indian MSMEs are still needed'

article_Author
Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:32 PM Sep 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during the opening ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum 2026, in New Delhi. (@PiyushGoyal/X via PTI)
Advertisement

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said India-Russian economic relations must advance ‘from protocols to production, from trade to industry’, with both nations aiming for ambitious goals of $100 billion in bilateral trade and $50 billion in two-way investment by 2030.

Speaking at the India-Russia Business Forum 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in the presence of Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov, Goyal stated that while bilateral trade has reached about USD 60 billion, more diversification and increased involvement from Indian MSMEs are still needed.

Advertisement

He said, “Increasing bilateral trade from the current base of around $60 billion to $100 billion would require adding about $40 billion in the next four years and sustained double-digit growth year-on-year”.

Advertisement

Goyal emphasized the need for quicker development of the bilateral investment framework, national currency payment systems, and enhanced connectivity through the International North South Transport Corridor and Chennai Vladivostok Maritime Corridor.

He also pointed out prospects for Indian MSMEs in pharmaceuticals, auto components, tractors, chemicals, food products and manufacturing.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, speaking at the forum, Vikramjit Singh Sahney, a member of the Rajya Sabha from Punjab, stated that BRICS, which together account for almost half of the world's population and roughly 40 per cent of its GDP in PPP terms, play a significant role in fostering inclusive, balanced and sustainable growth as well as bolstering South-South cooperation.

He noted that food security, agriculture, fertilisers, energy, vital minerals, civil nuclear power, artificial intelligence and emerging technologies should now be included in India-Russia cooperation.

Additionally, Sahney pointed out that India's industrial and digital capabilities could boost Russia's technological and scientific prowess, opening doors for MSMEs, farmers, entrepreneurs, and business.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts