India Scripts History with 114 Medals at Asian Para Games 2026; Chairperson of Paralympic Committee of India, Dr. Payal Kanodia Hails Athletes’ Extraordinary Feat

New Delhi [India], October 29: India has created history at the Asian Para Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, winning a record-breaking 114 medals, including 30 gold, 35 silver and 49 bronze. The achievement surpasses India’s previous best of 108 medals at Hangzhou in 2023, marking a new milestone in the country’s para-sporting journey.

Dr. Payal Kanodia, Chairperson of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) and Chairperson & Trustee of M3M Foundation, expressed immense pride in the athletes’ performance, congratulating them on their dedication, resilience and outstanding contribution to the nation. A sportsperson herself, Dr. Kanodia believes that India’s achievement reflects the growing potential of para-athletes and the importance of creating stronger opportunities for them to excel.

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“This is a moment of immense pride for India. Our athletes have demonstrated extraordinary courage, determination and sporting excellence, making the entire nation proud. As a sportsperson myself, I understand the years of hard work and sacrifice behind every achievement. To witness India reach this historic milestone during my tenure as Chairperson of PCI is truly special. My vision is to see Indian para-sports grow further, with greater opportunities, stronger support systems and recognition for every athlete who aspires to represent the country,” said Dr. Payal Kanodia.

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India’s medal tally was led by an impressive performance in para-athletics, which contributed 65 medals, followed by para-badminton with 16 and para-swimming with 11. Among the standout performers were Sheetal Devi, who won two gold medals, along with Dilip Gavit, Nishad Kumar, Pranav Soorma, Simran Sharma and Mona Agarwal, who delivered memorable performances across disciplines.

Adding to the nation’s pride, Bhawna, a Lakshya scholar supported by M3M Foundation, delivered a historic performance in compound archery, emerging as India’s top performer in the discipline at the Asian Para Games 2026. Her achievement marks a significant milestone in her sporting journey and reflects the potential of athletes who receive sustained encouragement and support. Fellow Lakshya scholar Manjeet also brought laurels to the country by winning a silver medal in javelin throw, further highlighting the impact of M3M Foundation’s commitment to nurturing sporting talent through its Lakshya programme.

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Through Lakshya programme, M3M Foundation continues to support promising athletes and contribute to a more inclusive sporting ecosystem. India’s record-breaking performance in Aichi-Nagoya stands as a testament to the determination of its para-athletes and sets an inspiring benchmark for the generations to come.

About M3M Foundation: M3M Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the M3M Group, working across education, health, livelihoods, sports, and environment. With a reach across 21 states and 4 Union Territories and over 1,300 villages, the Foundation has positively impacted more than 5 million lives, driven by a vision of inclusive, sustainable, and transformative nation-building.

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