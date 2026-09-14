India secures 1.64 MT steel export quota under EU trade deal

India has secured a 1.64-million-tonne steel export quota across 16 categories under the free trade agreement (FTA) with the European Union, including specialised products such as metallic-coated sheets and stainless hot-rolled quarto plates, according to the draft India-EU agreement released by Brussels.

The overall country-specific quota has been divided into two components. The most-favoured-nation component, which is available to all partner countries, accounts for 0.95 million tonnes, while the FTA-specific component stands at 0.69 million tonnes.

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The tariff-rate quotas (TRQs) are linked to the European Union’s Steel Overcapacity Regulation, which came into effect on July 1 this year. The regulation aims to protect the bloc’s steel industry from the impact of global overcapacity.

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Under the mechanism, the EU has created 18.3 million tonnes of duty-free quotas and imposed a 50 per cent duty on imports beyond the quota. It also uses a melt-and-pour system aimed at improving transparency in steel trade.

Shift towards higher-value steel products

A note by the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER) said a shift towards higher-value-added steel products could improve India’s competitiveness in the EU market while reducing the applicable Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) tax burden.

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India has also been allocated quotas for several value-added steel categories.

According to the ICRIER note, industrial policies combining Production Linked Incentives (PLI) with specialised funding for research and development could support this structural shift.

It said targeted financial and technical assistance, including subsidised financing, access to clean technology and investment guarantees, would be important to reduce the disproportionate compliance burden on micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

EU gets higher vehicle quota

The draft agreement also provides the EU with a first-year tariff-rate quota of 100,000 fully assembled internal combustion engine and non-plug-in hybrid vehicles, nearly six times India’s current imports.

India imported 17,191 automobiles from the EU in 2025. The quota is scheduled to rise to 160,000 vehicles by the tenth year.

For vehicles priced above Euro 35,000, tariffs will fall from 66 per cent to 30 per cent in the first year and eventually to 10 per cent.

The vehicle quota will be divided into three price bands, with 43,000 units earmarked for vehicles priced above Euro 50,000 from the fifth year.