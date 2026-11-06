India Secures Top Five Finish at Miss & Mrs Majestic International 2026 in Malaysia

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 6: The Miss & Mrs Majestic International 2026 pageant, held in Melaka, Malaysia, in September, witnessed India's participation among the top five finalists, along with recognition in the Best Evening Gown category. The international event brought together contestants for a week long programme featuring cultural exchanges, community engagement and sustainable fashion initiatives, highlighting opportunities for women across different age groups to participate on global platforms.

Representing India at the international competition, 54 year old Rekha Bisht from Shimla secured a top five finish and received the Best Evening Gown title. Her participation followed her success at the Miss & Mrs India VG Pageant, organised in New Delhi in August 2026, where she competed alongside 54 finalists and earned three recognitions: Mrs India Gracious – 1st Runner up, Mrs Himachal Queen and Mrs Charismatic Deva.

The week long event in Malaysia brought together participants for activities extending beyond conventional beauty pageant competitions. The programme included community visits, cultural exchanges and a sustainable fashion initiative that encouraged contestants to showcase outfits created using waste materials. The activities highlighted the role of international pageants in promoting cultural representation, environmental awareness and community participation.

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Bisht's performance at the international event also drew attention to the participation of women above 50 in competitive pageantry. Her achievements reflect opportunities for women from different age groups and professional backgrounds to participate in platforms traditionally associated with younger contestants.

Before entering pageantry, Bisht worked as a teacher and was involved in social initiatives. As the wife of an Indian Army officer and a mother of two, she spent several years balancing family responsibilities with frequent relocations associated with military postings. She entered competitive pageantry in 2026 after completing a structured preparation programme.

Her training included fitness, public speaking, personality development, grooming, catwalk techniques and talent presentation. The two month programme prepared her for national level competition and subsequently for participation on an international stage.

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Following her achievements in India and Malaysia, Bisht has been encouraging other women interested in participating in pageants. Currently based in Shimla, she is involved in mentoring aspiring contestants and sharing guidance on confidence building, preparation and personal development.

She also uses digital platforms to discuss her experiences and encourage greater participation among women exploring opportunities beyond conventional career and family roles. Her recent appearance on the LiveWabiSabi podcast on YouTube focused on her experiences and the importance of pursuing new ambitions at different stages of life.

Speaking about her experience, Bisht said, "Dream, dare, believe in yourself and be the queen of your own journey."

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Her recognition at Miss & Mrs Majestic International 2026 adds to India's representation at international pageantry events and highlights opportunities available for women seeking to participate in competitive platforms irrespective of age or professional background.

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