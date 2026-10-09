India seeks greater global investment as Sitharaman meets fund managers in Singapore

New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): India is seeking to attract greater global investment as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who arrived in Singapore on Friday, is scheduled to meet hedge fund managers, portfolio investors and major global financial institutions during her three-day official visit.

The Finance Ministry, in a post on X, said, "During the visit, FM @nsitharaman will call on the high-level Government leadership of Singapore, and interact with senior members of the business and investment community, and global institutional investors," the ministry said.

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According to an official release issued by the Finance Ministry on Friday, Sitharaman will participate in a business roundtable with hedge fund and portfolio fund managers, besides holding government-to-business meetings aimed at strengthening investment ties.

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The ministry said, "The interaction will provide an opportunity for an exchange of views with leading global investors on India's growth trajectory, investment opportunities and the evolving global economic and financial landscape."

The visit comes as India looks to deepen investment ties with Singapore, its largest source of foreign direct investment (FDI). Cumulative FDI inflows from Singapore stood at approximately USD 194.68 billion between April 2000 and March 2026, according to the ministry.

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Singapore was also India's largest source of FDI during FY 2025-26, with inflows of USD 19.8 billion, according to an earlier government release.

During the visit, Sitharaman is scheduled to hold individual meetings with senior executives of major institutional investors and financial institutions, including GIC, Temasek, DBS Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, British International Investment and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group.

The government is also looking at the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) and GIFT City as potential avenues for attracting greater participation from Singaporean investors.

"Platforms such as the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) and GIFT City can provide avenues for greater participation by Singaporean capital, including through investment vehicles and funds," the ministry said.

The visit also follows the fourth India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable held in August 2026, where both countries discussed strengthening cooperation in investment, capital markets and other economic sectors.

Sitharaman is scheduled to meet Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong and Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

The discussions will cover trade, investment, digital financial connectivity, taxation, semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, skilling and aviation under the India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The Finance Ministry said it would facilitate connections between interested Singaporean investors and Indian companies, financial institutions and state governments, while providing support to take identified investment opportunities forward. (ANI)

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