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Home / Business / India sees $220 Billion clean energy investment opportunity by FY2030: MNRE

India sees $220 Billion clean energy investment opportunity by FY2030: MNRE

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ANI
Updated At : 09:42 PM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): India has an estimated USD 220 billion in investable opportunities across the clean energy value chain between FY2027 and FY2030 as the country advances towards its target of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) said.

Non-fossil fuel sources now account for over 54 per cent of India's total installed power capacity, with private investment playing a key role in expanding the country's renewable energy sector.

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J.V.N. Subramanyam, Joint Secretary at MNRE, said the private sector remains the largest partner in India's power-sector transformation, while the government provides the policy framework for growth.

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"The private sector is already the largest partner in India's power-sector transformation. The government creates the framework, and industry builds," Subramanyam said.

He said the estimated USD 220 billion investment opportunity spans solar and wind energy, energy storage, manufacturing, transmission, green hydrogen and hydropower.

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"I would not see that number as a constraint; I see it as a measure of the opportunity ahead," he added.

According to the ministry, private entities account for nearly 74 per cent of India's renewable energy capacity. Policy stability, 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) under the automatic route and payment security mechanisms have supported private participation in the sector.

Market measures, including a 500 MW Contract for Difference pilot implemented through the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), are aimed at improving project bankability and revenue certainty. The reduction in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on renewable energy equipment from 12 per cent to 5 per cent is also expected to support the sector.

The government will host the Bharat Renewable Energy (BRE) Summit and Expo 2026 from November 2 to 5 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The event will bring together the 9th Session of the International Solar Alliance Assembly and the 4th International Conference on Green Hydrogen, along with more than 400 exhibitors and delegates from over 75 countries.

The summit aims to facilitate investments, state-level project pipelines, business-to-business partnerships and technology collaborations.

Looking ahead, MNRE said the 500 GW target is a key milestone towards India's longer-term ambition of reaching 1,800 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by Viksit Bharat 2047 and achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.

"The 500 GW target cannot be financed by the public sector alone. Our objective is to create a bankable investment environment in which private capital can come in at scale, with confidence and over the long term," Subramanyam said.

"500 GW is a milestone; Net Zero 2070 is the destination, and the journey between the two is about building India's clean-energy economy," he added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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