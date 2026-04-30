India sees USD 6.1 bn investments in FY 2025-26, to generate over 31,000 jobs across 14 states: DPIIT

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): India has facilitated investment projects worth over USD 6.1 billion in FY 2025-26, which are expected to generate more than 31,000 jobs across 14 states, reflecting growing global confidence in the country as a preferred investment destination, according to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

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The investments were facilitated by Invest India, the national investment promotion and facilitation agency under DPIIT, which said the grounded projects span multiple sectors and indicate continued expansion of employment opportunities alongside capital inflows.

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Approximately 42 per cent of the total investment value has come from European countries, reinforcing India-Europe economic linkages. The United States, Japan, South Korea and Australia also remained key contributors, while emerging participation from Brazil, New Zealand and Canada highlighted diversification in investment sources.

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Secretary, DPIIT, Amardeep Singh Bhatia said the investment momentum reflects policy clarity and investor trust "India's investment momentum is a direct outcome of policy clarity, institutional commitment, and the trust global investors place in our systems. The USD 6.1 billion grounded by Invest India in FY 2025-26 reflects the strength of India's regulatory environment and the depth of its economic transformation. DPIIT remains committed to further simplifying processes and ensuring that investments translate into jobs, innovation, and long-term value."

Invest India said it has strengthened its facilitation role across the investment lifecycle, including advisory, execution support and aftercare services, while also building value-chain partnerships through a network-led ecosystem approach.

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Speaking to ANI, MD and CEO of Invest India Nivruti Rai said "India's performance has been spectacular; we've facilitated $6 billion. This isn't accidental, but by design. We've hired sectoral experts and strengthened state relations it's a planned effort. With $50 billion in fresh equity, $6 billion in industries matters significantly."

She further said that, "countries introspect and seek partnerships, India is their top choice. We are seeing major investments from Europe, the US, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. Money is flowing from 65% of our FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) outgoing companies."

State-wise, investments were spread across Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, while Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh also recorded strong activity. Madhya Pradesh emerged as the leading state in terms of job creation, followed by Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Maharashtra.

DPIIT said the trends reflect growing diversification in both sectoral and regional investment patterns, with increasing participation from emerging states and industries. (ANI)

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