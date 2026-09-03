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Home / Business / India Services PMI rises to 54.1 in August on higher output and hiring

India Services PMI rises to 54.1 in August on higher output and hiring

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ANI
Updated At : 11:52 AM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): India’s services activity expanded at a quicker pace midway through the second fiscal quarter, with the headline HSBC India Services PMI Business Activity Index rising from 53.3 in July to 54.1 in August.

According to the latest HSBC India Services PMI report, supportive demand conditions and an increase in new business inflows drove the rise in business activity. Despite this acceleration, the overall rate of expansion remained the second-weakest in nearly four-and-a-half years, since March 2022 and stayed fractionally below the long-run average of 54.5.

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Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist at HSBC, said, "India’s services activity expanded faster in August. Growth was supported by stronger output and new business, although the overall pace was still among the weakest seen in over four years, with some firms citing subdued bookings, competition and reduced transport operations."

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The report noted that new business gained momentum due to improved customer demand and marketing initiatives. Nevertheless, the growth rate in sales represented the second-slowest since March 2022, impacted by challenging conditions and softer client appetite in specific categories.

International business maintained a steady trajectory, with export orders showing gains across key markets such as Australia, Brazil, Canada, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, and the UAE, though the expansion stayed below its annual trend.

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Recruitment across the services sector experienced a significant boost, registering the strongest pace of job creation in 15 months. About 11 per cent of surveyed companies reported adding staff to reinforce sales, customer service, and digital capabilities.

At the same time, outstanding business declined for the second consecutive month as firms efficiently handled incoming requests amid softer overall order inflows.

"Employment increased at a marked rate, with job creation reaching a 15-month high. Price pressures picked up only modestly: input cost inflation edged up slightly, while prices charged rose at the fastest rate since March as firms passed on higher operating costs," Bhandari added.

Cost pressures remained moderate by historical standards, even as businesses recorded higher expenses for electricity, labor, raw inputs, digital platforms, regulatory compliance, and marketing. To protect margins, service providers raised selling charges at the quickest rate since March.

On a broader scale, the HSBC India Composite PMI Output Index stood unchanged from July at 54.3 in August. Stronger services momentum compensated for a slowdown in manufacturing output, keeping composite private sector growth steady, though aggregate employment climbed at the quickest pace in 14 months as services recruitment outweighed manufacturing layoffs.

Business sentiment regarding the 12-month outlook stayed largely unchanged from July and below the long-term trend, though service firms maintained hope that ongoing technology adoption, fresh inquiries, and broader demand conditions would bolster upcoming business cycles. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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