DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / India services sector growth falls to 53-month low in July: HSBC PMI

India services sector growth falls to 53-month low in July: HSBC PMI

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:08 AM Aug 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): India's service economy fell to 53.3 in July from 57.4 in June, marking the weakest growth rate in close to four-and-a-half years. According to the HSBC India Services PMI index, the country's service economy continued to expand, but business activity rose at the softest pace in 53 months amid softer demand, competitive pressures, and a drop in customer enquiries.

Advertisement

New business inflows grew at the slowest pace since February 2022. Panellists noted that growth was constrained by fierce competition, fading demand, softer market conditions, and order postponements. Out of the four service sub-sectors monitored, only Finance & Insurance recorded faster rates of expansion in output and sales.

Advertisement

Commenting on the survey findings, Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist at HSBC, said, "India's services sector continued to expand in July, albeit at a slightly slower pace, as new business growth eased in both domestic and export markets after several months of strong performance."

Advertisement

Foreign demand offered some support to the sector, as new export business grew at a "solid rate" that exceeded total sales growth. Service providers cited gains from clients in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States. On the employment front, job creation improved moderately after sinking to a six-month low in June. About six per cent of surveyed firms added staff, while 92 per cent reported unchanged payroll numbers.

"Hiring showed a moderate rebound, while profit margins improved as input costs softened and firms increased their selling prices," Bhandari added.

Advertisement

Input cost inflation eased to its lowest rate since January, remaining below its long-run average despite higher costs for fuel, labor, materials, technology, and transportation. However, selling charges across the service economy were raised at the quickest pace since April.

Meanwhile, limited bookings and weak sales led to a reduction in outstanding business, with the pace of decline in backlogs reaching its fastest level in close to five years.

Across the broader private sector, the HSBC India Composite PMI Output Index dropped from 57.1 in June to 54.3 in July, indicating the weakest overall expansion in 53 months as manufacturing output outperformed the slowing services sector. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts