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Home / Business / India set to achieve record exports of $863 bn: Goyal

India set to achieve record exports of $863 bn: Goyal

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:10 AM May 13, 2026 IST
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Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said India is set to achieve an all-time high export figure of nearly $863 billion this year, while referring to country’s export performance.

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Addressing the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Annual Summit in New Delhi, Goyal said India remained the fastest-growing large economy and highlighted that the country had nearly 11 months of import cover in foreign exchange reserves.

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He highlighted that India’s trade deficit in goods and services together was much lower than the country’s annual remittances, reflecting strong economic performance.

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