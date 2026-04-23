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Home / Business / India Set to Become Global Esports Hub: SPEFL, Gosu Academy, and BEPF Sign Landmark MoU

India Set to Become Global Esports Hub: SPEFL, Gosu Academy, and BEPF Sign Landmark MoU

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ANI
Updated At : 12:31 PM Apr 23, 2026 IST
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VMPL

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New Delhi [India], April 23: In a transformative move for India's digital sports landscape, the Sports, Physical Education, Fitness & Leisure Skills Council (SPEFL) has entered into a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Gosu Academy and the Bharat Esports Professional Federation (BEPF). This partnership is poised to revolutionize esports education and create a sustainable career pipeline for Indian youth on a global scale.

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A Vision for Global Employability

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The collaboration focuses on bridging the gap between passion and professional employment. By introducing internationally recognized courses to the Indian market, the initiative provides a gateway for youngsters to receive world-class training, making them eligible for high-growth job opportunities both domestically and worldwide.

"This is a historic step by SPEFL in strengthening the skill ecosystem of the country. It opens a major opportunity for our youth to get trained and opt for jobs globally," the council stated during the announcement.

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The Two-Phase Roadmap

The partnership will be executed through a structured, two-phase approach designed to build a robust foundation for the industry:

Phase 1: Standardized Certification

Launch of Government-certified esports skill programs. These modules are aligned with global standards, offering structured training and clear career pathways in the rapidly evolving esports sector.

Phase 2: Physical Infrastructure

Establishment of Physical Esports Skill Centres across India. These hubs will provide state-of-the-art infrastructure, professional coaching, advanced analytics, and high-performance training environments.

Fostering Entrepreneurship and Excellence

With esports now gaining recognition on the international sporting stage--including the Olympic ecosystem--this initiative aims to position India as a center of excellence. Beyond player development, the program is designed to foster entrepreneurship and drive large-scale employability within India's digital economy.

Distinguished Leadership

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by key visionaries driving this change:

Mr. Tahsin Zahid - CEO, SPEFL

Mr. Francisco Javier & Mr. Braeden Plein - Founders & Co-CEOs, Gosu Academy

This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to empowering Indian youth, building world-class talent, and fulfilling the vision of a Digital India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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