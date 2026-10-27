DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / India set to become major exporter to China, ASEAN in coming years: Goyal

India set to become major exporter to China, ASEAN in coming years: Goyal

article_Author
Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 PM Oct 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. File
Advertisement

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is optimistic that India will become a significant exporter of goods and services to China and the Asean region in the coming years.

Goyal said that he held discussions with his Chinese counterpart in Yaounde, Cameroon, and in New Delhi during the BRICS Summit.

Advertisement

He noted that India was willing to encourage fair and open trade with all nations.

Advertisement

“They (China) are also supplying us with essential intermediate goods and crucial raw materials. If we discover that the pricing or fair play of any specific product is not appropriate, there is a set judicial procedure that is followed,” Goyal said.

Aside from that, we uphold the principles of fair play; we support the rules of open trade, we invite suppliers to address the expanding demands of India, Goyal said.

Advertisement

He was replying to a question regarding the future of trade relations between India and China. The minister was present for a two-day official trip in Hague, Netherlands.

“We aim to establish reciprocal market openings in various countries for our products and services.”

“I genuinely hope that in the upcoming years, India emerges as a significant exporter of goods and services to both China and the Asean region,” he said.

The countries that belong to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) are Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The comments were made almost two weeks after the minister mentioned on October 14 that India is striving to restore its ties with China, yet the final outcome of this process remains unwritten.

In recent months, both parties have implemented various measures to restore their relationship after it became highly strained due to the fatal Galwan Valley confrontations in 2020.

After more than four years of tense relations due to the eastern Ladakh military standoff, the two countries started to mend their ties after a meeting between Modi and Xi in the Russian city of Kazan in October 2024, which took place after the standoff concluded.

Goyal’s remarks are significant since China ranks as India’s second-largest trade collaborator. India has repeatedly expressed concerns about the growing trade deficit with China.

Trade between the two nations increased by 7.9 per cent in 2025-26 to reach USD 127.7 billion, up from USD118.39 billion in 2024-25.

In 2025-26, India’s exports to China increased by 36.62 per cent, reaching USD 19.47 billion, up from USD14.25 billion the previous year. Imports, conversely, increased by 16 per cent to USD 131.62 billion in this timeframe.

The trade deficit increased to USD 99.19 billion in the previous fiscal year, up from USD 85 billion in 2024-25, raising concerns for the nation.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts