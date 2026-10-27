India set to become major exporter to China, ASEAN in coming years: Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is optimistic that India will become a significant exporter of goods and services to China and the Asean region in the coming years.

Goyal said that he held discussions with his Chinese counterpart in Yaounde, Cameroon, and in New Delhi during the BRICS Summit.

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He noted that India was willing to encourage fair and open trade with all nations.

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“They (China) are also supplying us with essential intermediate goods and crucial raw materials. If we discover that the pricing or fair play of any specific product is not appropriate, there is a set judicial procedure that is followed,” Goyal said.

Aside from that, we uphold the principles of fair play; we support the rules of open trade, we invite suppliers to address the expanding demands of India, Goyal said.

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He was replying to a question regarding the future of trade relations between India and China. The minister was present for a two-day official trip in Hague, Netherlands.

“We aim to establish reciprocal market openings in various countries for our products and services.”

“I genuinely hope that in the upcoming years, India emerges as a significant exporter of goods and services to both China and the Asean region,” he said.

The countries that belong to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) are Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The comments were made almost two weeks after the minister mentioned on October 14 that India is striving to restore its ties with China, yet the final outcome of this process remains unwritten.

In recent months, both parties have implemented various measures to restore their relationship after it became highly strained due to the fatal Galwan Valley confrontations in 2020.

After more than four years of tense relations due to the eastern Ladakh military standoff, the two countries started to mend their ties after a meeting between Modi and Xi in the Russian city of Kazan in October 2024, which took place after the standoff concluded.

Goyal’s remarks are significant since China ranks as India’s second-largest trade collaborator. India has repeatedly expressed concerns about the growing trade deficit with China.

Trade between the two nations increased by 7.9 per cent in 2025-26 to reach USD 127.7 billion, up from USD118.39 billion in 2024-25.

In 2025-26, India’s exports to China increased by 36.62 per cent, reaching USD 19.47 billion, up from USD14.25 billion the previous year. Imports, conversely, increased by 16 per cent to USD 131.62 billion in this timeframe.

The trade deficit increased to USD 99.19 billion in the previous fiscal year, up from USD 85 billion in 2024-25, raising concerns for the nation.