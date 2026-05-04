India Shelter Finance Corporation reports FY26 PAT at Rs. 503 Cr, up 33 percent YoY

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Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 4: The Board of Directors of India Shelter Finance Corporation at its meeting held today, approved the audited financial results for quarter and year ended March 31, 2026.

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-Gross AUM as of Q4FY26 at Rs. 11,044 Crs, growth of 29% YoY

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-PAT of Rs. 503 Crs for FY26, growth of 33% YoY

-RoA for Q4FY26 at 5.9% and RoE for Q4FY26 at 17.6%

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Key Performance Metrics:

Gross AUM

-Q4FY26: ₹11,044 Cr

-Q4FY25: ₹8,535 Cr (+29% YoY)

-Q3FY26: ₹10,365 Cr (+7% QoQ)

-FY26: ₹11,044 Cr vs FY25: ₹8,535 Cr (+29% YoY)

Disbursements

-Q4FY26: ₹1,040 Cr

-Q4FY25: ₹933 Cr (+11% YoY)

-Q3FY26: ₹977 Cr (+6% QoQ)

-FY26: ₹3,834 Cr vs FY25: ₹3,355 Cr (+14% YoY)

Spread (%)

-Q4FY26: 6.6%

-Q4FY25: 6.2%

-Q3FY26: 6.6%

-FY26: 6.6% vs FY25: 6.2%

Opex / Gross AUM

-Q4FY26: 3.9%

-Q4FY25: 4.1%

-Q3FY26: 4.1%

-FY26: 4.0% vs FY25: 4.2%

PAT (Profit After Tax)

-Q4FY26: ₹138 Cr

-Q4FY25: ₹108 Cr (+27% YoY)

-Q3FY26: ₹124 Cr (+11% QoQ)

-FY26: ₹503 Cr vs FY25: ₹378 Cr (+33% YoY)

RoA (%)

-Q4FY26: 5.9%

-Q4FY25: 5.8%

-Q3FY26: 5.7%

-FY26: 5.8% vs FY25: 5.6%

RoE (%)

-Q4FY26: 17.6%

-Q4FY25: 16.3%

-Q3FY26: 16.6%

-FY26: 17.0% vs FY25: 15.1%

Gross Stage 3 (%)

-Q4FY26: 1.2%

-Q4FY25: 1.0%

-Q3FY26: 1.5%

-FY26: 1.2% vs FY25: 1.0%

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Rupinder Singh, Managing Director and CEO of India Shelter Finance Corporation said: We are pleased to share that we have delivered another year of strong and consistent performance, supported by healthy business momentum, improving asset quality, improving operating leverage, and continued strengthening of our franchise.

Gross AUM grew 29% YoY to Rs. 11,044 Crs. In Q4FY26, we disbursed Rs. 1,040 Crs. In this quarter, we added 6 new branches, and for the year we have added 41 branches, in line with our branch expansion strategy of adding 40-45 branches each year. Total employee strength as of Q4FY26 stood at 4,800 employees.

On Asset Quality metrics, 30+ has improved by 100bps QoQ to 4.0%. Gross Stage 3 improved by 29bps QoQ to 1.2% and Net Stage 3 improved by 23bps to 0.9%.

On profitability metrics, PAT for the quarter came in at Rs. 138 Crs registering a growth of 27% YoY and 11% QoQ. RoE further improved to 17.6%. Our Networth now stands at Rs. 3,198 Crs.

Profitability:

-Profit after tax grew by 27% YoY to Rs. 138 Crs in Q4FY26

-RoA stood at 5.9% in Q4FY26

-RoE stood at 17.6% in Q4FY26

Borrowings & Liquidity:

-Networth came in at Rs. 3,198 Crs as of March'26

-The company continues to carry a liquidity of Rs. 2,028 Crs as of March'26

-In Q4FY26, the cost of funds improved by 10bps QoQ and 50bps YoY to 8.2%

-In Q4FY26, spreads were stable at 6.6%

Asset Quality & Provisions:

-30+ DPD improved by 100bps QoQ to 4.0% as of 31st March'26

-Gross Stage 3 and Net Stage 3 were at 1.2% and 0.9% as of March'26

Dividend:

-The Board of Directors of the company has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 10 per share, (200% of Face Value) subject to the approval of the members of the company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

About India Shelter Finance Corporation:

India Shelter provides affordable home loans and loan against property in Tier 2 and 3 geographies in India. India Shelter provides home loans to customers from low-and middle-income segments who are building or buying their first homes. The company has strong distribution moat with its Pan-India network in 15 states via 307 branches and maintains a granular portfolio. The company is run by an experienced professional management team backed by marquee investors.

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