India Shelter Finance Corporation reports Rs. 11,997 Cr AUM in Q2FY27, up 23 Percent YoY; PAT rises 19 Percent to 146 Cr

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 6: The Board of Directors of India Shelter Finance Corporation at its meeting held today, approved the unaudited financial results for quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026.

- Gross AUM as of Q2FY27 at Rs. 11,997 Crs, growth of 23% YoY

- Disbursements at Rs. 1,126 Crs, growth of 21% YoY

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- PAT of Rs. 146 Crs for Q2FY27, growth of 19% YoY

- RoA for Q2FY27 at 5.7% & RoE for Q2FY27 at 17.3%

Key Performance Metrics:

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India Shelter Finance Corporation's Gross AUM stood at Rs. 11,997 Crs in Q2FY27, compared to Rs. 9,728 Crs in Q2FY26, registering a growth of 23% YoY. It grew 6% QoQ from Rs. 11,284 Crs in Q1FY27.

Disbursements stood at Rs. 1,126 Crs in Q2FY27, compared to Rs. 931 Crs in Q2FY26, registering a growth of 21% YoY.

Spread stood at 6.6% in Q2FY27, compared to 6.4% in Q2FY26. It remained stable at 6.6% compared to Q1FY27.

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Opex/Gross AUM stood at 4.0% in Q2FY27

Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at Rs. 146 Crs in Q2FY27, registering a growth of 19% YoY compared to Rs. 122 Crs in Q2FY26

Return on Assets (RoA) stood at 5.7% in Q2FY27, compared to 5.8% in Q2FY26 and 5.8% in Q1FY27.

Return on Equity (RoE) stood at 17.3% in Q2FY27, compared to 17.0% in Q2FY26

Gross Stage 3 was stable at 1.5% in Q2FY27.

During Q1FY27, the Company consciously transitioned to recognizing disbursements on cheque realization rather than cheque handover, same has impacted the reported disbursement & Gross AUM growth for the quarter. Normalized AUM growth stood at 27% YoY.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Rupinder Singh, Managing Director and CEO of India Shelter Finance Corporation said: We are pleased to announce that the Company delivered another strong quarter of profitable and quality led growth. We disbursed Rs. 1,126 Crs in Q2, registering a growth of 21% YoY. Our Gross AUM reached Rs. 11,997 Crs, normalized AUM growth stood at 27%. In Q2FY27, we added 5 new branches as part of the branch expansion strategy, geographic presence stood at 312 branches as of 30th September 2026. Total employee strength as of Q2FY27 stood at 5,010 employees.

On profitability metrics, PAT for the quarter came in at Rs. 146 Crs registering a growth of 19% YoY and 2% QoQ. RoE stood at 17.3%. Our Networth now stands at Rs. 3,401 Crs.

Profitability:

- Profit after tax grew by 19% YoY to Rs. 146 Crs in Q2FY27

- RoA stood at 5.7% in Q2FY27

- RoE stood at 17.3% in Q2FY27

Borrowings & Liquidity:

- Networth came in at Rs. 3,401 Crs as of September’26

- The company continues to carry a liquidity of Rs. 2,210 Crs as of September’26

- In Q2FY27, the cost of funds improved by 30bps YoY to 8.2%

- In Q2FY27, spreads were stable at 6.6%

Asset Quality & Provisions:

- Gross Stage 3 and Net Stage 3 were stable at 1.5% and 1.2% as of September’26

- PCR for Stage 3 is stable at 25%

About India Shelter Finance Corporation:

India Shelter provides affordable home loans and loan against property in Tier 2 and 3 geographies in India. India Shelter provides home loans to customers from low-and middle-income segments who are building or buying their first homes. The company has strong distribution moat with its Pan-India network in 15 states via 312 branches and maintains a granular portfolio. The company is run by an experienced professional management team backed by marquee investors.

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