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Home / Business / India shifting from technology market to global innovation base, helping develop technology for world: Samsung’s JB Park 

India shifting from technology market to global innovation base, helping develop technology for world: Samsung’s JB Park 

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ANI
Updated At : 11:02 PM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): India has moved from being a market where global technologies were introduced to a country that is increasingly helping develop technology for the rest of the world, Samsung South West Asia President and CEO JB Park said as the company completed 30 years in India.

“Today, we don’t look at India just as a market of 1.4 billion people. We see India as a place where the future of technology is being imagined, developed and led,” Park said as Samsung marked 30 years in India on Monday.

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Samsung came to India in 1995 and has since expanded its manufacturing, research and development and design operations in the country.

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Park said the company’s role in India has also changed over the past three decades as the country’s technology ecosystem developed.

“We evolved from bringing technology to India to creating technology with India,” he said.

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Samsung’s research and development engineers in Bengaluru and Noida work with teams across the company’s global R&D network on technologies and consumer experiences for both the Indian and overseas markets, according to the release.

Park said India’s scale and diversity were influencing the way Samsung develops products and technologies.

“India challenges us to innovate differently,” he said. “Building products for a country of this scale and diversity means designing solutions that are intuitive, inclusive and relevant to millions of people with very different needs. Those innovations often go on to benefit consumers around the world.”

He also highlighted the role of Indian engineers in Samsung’s work on artificial intelligence as AI becomes more deeply integrated into consumer technology.

Park said the focus of AI development should remain on practical use cases.

“AI will only be meaningful if it solves real problems for real people. And, there are few places that challenge us to do that better than India,” he said.

Samsung has also been running programmes in India aimed at technology skills and innovation, including Samsung Innovation Campus and Solve for Tomorrow.

Looking ahead, Park said the company expects India to play a larger role in the next phase of global technology development.

“I believe our legacy will be defined by the dreams we helped unlock,” he said, adding that Samsung’s ambition was to contribute to a generation of Indian innovators developing solutions that could be used globally. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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