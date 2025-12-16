India Shines Bright: Creator Scores Hat-Trick of World-Firsts in AI Music Within a Year

SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16: India's independent music scene has achieved a rare global milestone in AI-assisted creativity within a single year. Shine Bright, the latest release from creator Jake Joss under his independent music venture Original Sing, has launched as the World's First Human-AI Collaborative English-Korean Pop Song by a 12-Year-Old Indian.

This marks the third consecutive world-first, completing a rare hat-trick of AI music innovations within a single year:

1) World's First Fully AI-Generated Music Video Using Prompt Engineering for Both Song and Visuals, with lyrics written entirely by a human creator (Daddy).

2) World's First Human-AI Collaborative Patriotic Album, featuring five complete music videos (Azaadi).

3) World's First Human-AI Collaborative English-Korean Pop Song by a 12-Year-Old Indian (Shine Bright).

A challenge imagined by a father, and completed by a daughter

The idea for Shine Bright began when Jake decided to make a special K-Pop inspired English-Korean song for his 12-year-old daughter, Alithea, who is an ardent fan of the genre. He wanted to create something she would be proud to sing, even though he does not speak or understand Korean.

This set up a creative challenge. AI was used as a supportive tool, helping co-write the lyrics, especially the Korean nuances, and assisting with certain elements of the composition that define the K-Pop sound. The heart of the track, however, remained human.

There was one rule from his daughter. She would only sing it if she genuinely loved the song. When she heard the final demo, the verdict was immediate. She loved it. She then stepped into the studio and delivered the vocals herself. The result is a track where technology provides structure, but her voice provides the soul.

A pattern of twelve that shaped the song

Some songs are written. Others seem to write themselves. Shine Bright emerged under what its creator noticed as a recurring pattern of twelve, a chain of coincidences that appeared too precise to ignore.

The performer is 12 years old. The creator was born on the 12th. It was recorded at Twelve Strings Production. His music venture's name, Original Sing, has 12 letters. Even his profession, Media Planner, fits the count with 12 letters. It felt fitting to release the track on the 12th of December.

Beyond coincidence lies symbolism. Twelve represents cycles, constellations, musical foundations, completeness and light. For a song titled Shine Bright, created as a Human and AI collaborative English-Korean pop track, the alignment feels less like chance and more like quiet design, almost as if the project had already chosen the number it belonged to.

A new model for AI music

While global conversations question whether AI might replace human artistry, Shine Bright presents an alternative vision. AI is used as a bridge to cross linguistic and compositional barriers. A human voice remains at the emotional centre. The creative journey is shaped by a father and daughter, with technology supporting their intent.

The lyric video marks a creative shift from Jake's earlier AI-led projects. Instead of generating visuals independently, the process began with designing the song's cover art using AI-assisted prompts, shaped around a clear visual idea. That image then became the visual anchor for the video, with the character fixed and carried across multiple sequences. Real reference photographs were used to retain a natural likeness, while the surrounding visuals were built into a cohesive, imagined universe. The final assembly involved manually syncing these sequences to the song's rhythm, blending precision with creative intent.

Together, the song and its visuals reflect a broader exploration of how human intent and emerging technology can coexist in contemporary music-making, without one overshadowing the other.

Shine Bright is now available on major streaming platforms.

Follow the journey:

Instagram: @original.sing ; YouTube: @originalsing7926

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)