India should help neighbouring countries build credible statistical systems: Minister of State, MoSPI

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): India should leverage its statistical expertise to help neighbouring countries build credible statistical systems, enabling evidence-based policymaking and sustainable development, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Statistics and Programme Implementation Rao Inderjit Singh told ANI on Monday.

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"The idea is that when we give lucid, credible data to our government, and not only our government, to people who are dependent on us, like in the neighbouring countries, third world countries, we should be able to guide them in giving credible data, so that their respective countries can progress on the basis of this data," Singh told ANI.

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Speaking on the sidelines of the 20th National Statistics Day celebrations, the minister said the day, observed annually on June 29, commemorates the birth anniversary of statistician Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis, regarded as the architect of India's modern statistical system.

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He said the annual event brings together statisticians from across the country, officials from various ministries, representatives of different organisations and international participants to deliberate on strengthening India's statistical ecosystem and promoting the use of reliable data for policymaking.

According to Singh, India's statistical expertise should not only serve domestic governance but also support neighbouring and other developing countries in strengthening their statistical systems so they can make informed, evidence-based policy decisions and accelerate development.

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The minister said the Prime Minister and the Prime Minister's Office have consistently emphasised the need for credible, high-quality data to support evidence-based governance. He added that reliable statistics are essential for effective policymaking and long-term development planning.

Recalling the evolution of India's statistical system, Singh said the country was among the global leaders in official statistics at the time of Independence before witnessing a gradual decline over the following decades.

"When India gained Independence, that time we were at the pinnacle of the statistical data, so to speak, if you compare to the rest of the world. Slowly, slowly, lags set in and we declined towards the 2000s. From 2000 onwards, it's been an uphill task. But I'm glad to say over the last 10-15 years, maybe 20 years, people have been able to pull up their socks," he said.

He said successive efforts over the past two decades have strengthened India's statistical system, adding that the country is now generating credible data that will support the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Referring to this year's National Statistics Day theme, "Unlocking the Potential of Administrative Data," Singh acknowledged that challenges exist but expressed confidence that they would be overcome.

"When you progress, there are always challenges. There are always limitations because we are a democracy. If it was not for democracy, we might have made bigger strides. Through democracy, we have to address this country's problems. There are going to be challenges, but we will surmount them," he said.

The minister said the government has the institutional capacity to address these challenges.

"We have a great Prime Minister. We have a great team of officers working in the PMO. We have a great team of secretaries in MoSPI. I think over the next few years, we will be able to overcome and surmount these challenges," he added.

On cooperation with states and Union Territories, Singh said the Centre continues to play a guiding role, particularly for newer states where statistical systems are still evolving.

"We are, in a sense, a guiding force for the states. In some new states, statistics are in a nascent stage. We have to hand-hold them," he said.

Expressing confidence in stronger Centre-state coordination going forward, Singh said the current environment is conducive to further strengthening India's statistical framework.

"I think the present set of circumstances, the stage is set, the challenges will be overcome," he added. (ANI)

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