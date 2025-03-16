India showcases its learnings in promoting labour welfare, social justice at ILO

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Labour Secretary Sumita Dawra led the Indian delegation to the 353rd Governing Body meeting of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) in Geneva.

The Indian delegation, led by Secretary Dawra, made several interventions on key issues, showcasing India's achievements, learnings, and perspectives to advance the shared agenda of promoting labour welfare, social justice, and quality employment generation globally.

The meeting in Geneva is being held from March 10 to March 20, 2025.

Advertisement

The meeting brings together the tripartite constituents of ILO representatives from governments, workers, and employers to discuss crucial matters relating to the world of work and the governance of the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

According to a government statement, India extended its support to the ILO in organizing the UN-led Second World Summit for Social Development in Doha, Qatar, later this year. This summit aims to reinforce the social dimension of the 2030 Agenda for Social Development.

Advertisement

The labour ministry highlighted India's "inspiring progress" in promoting social justice and development. India has doubled its social protection coverage to 48.8 per cent, increasing the average global social protection coverage by over 5 per cent.

Geneva acknowledged the contribution of India's flagship institutions and schemes, such as EPFO (7.37 crore contributing members), ESIC (14.4 crore beneficiaries), e-Shram Portal (30.6 crore registered unorganized members), PM Jan Arogya Yojana (60 crore beneficiaries), and Targeted PDS (food security to 81.35 crore beneficiaries).

India, as one of the largest countries of origin of migrant workers and recipient of highest remittances, reiterated its support for greater global cooperation in promoting well-managed, skills-based migration pathways.

ILO was urged to enhance efforts towards generating global momentum for securing social protection and rights for migrant workers through bilateral labour migration and social security agreements. Support was extended for ILO's proposal to convene the first Tripartite Global Forum on Migration under the ILO-based Global Coalition for Social Justice by India as a leading partner of the Global Coalition.

The government said India reaffirmed its commitment towards playing a leading role towards ensuring a planet free of harm from chemicals and waste, safeguarding workers, communities and the environment.

The Indian delegation also held several bilateral discussions with the Director General and senior experts of ILO, and representatives of other countries on labour and employment matters of keen interest to India.

In Geneva, India also discussed future collaborations in the pipeline with the ILO on shared priorities, including the determination and operationalization of living wages, gig and platform workers' welfare and decent work in value chains. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)