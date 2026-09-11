India's real GDP increased by 7.8 per cent in the second quarter, which has surpassed the forecasts and highlighted the robustness of the world's fastest-growing major economy, as per International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack, India's growth exceeded both the consensus of external observers and the expectations of IMF staff.

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In the second quarter, India's real GDP increased by 7.8 per cent. That exceeded the expectations of both our personnel and external observers, according to Kozack.

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She credited the positive surprise to higher-than-anticipated activity in exports and the services sector.

"This upward surprise was driven by stronger-than-expected activity in exports and the services sector," she stated. The latest data indicates that important sectors of the Indian economy are still growing, with services continuing to play a significant role overall activity. Growth was also bolstered by stronger exports, underscoring the importance of both home and foreign demand.

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A new Producer Price Index series and a new Index of Industrial Production were included in the latest GDP release, which is expected to increase India's GDP estimates and enhance the assessment of economic activity.

The IMF advised the government to keep improving the nation's statistical framework and data quality while praising India's efforts to revise its macroeconomic statistics.

According to Kozack, the growth performance showed how resilient the Indian economy was in the face of the shock to energy prices.

"The turnaround also highlights how resilient the Indian economy is in spite of the shock to energy prices," she stated.

However, India is still vulnerable to changes in the price of energy globally due to its dependence on imported crude oil.

The IMF, nevertheless, sees India as a significant contributor to the expansion of the world economy in spite of these risks.

Kozack added, "It also means that India does remain a key growth engine for the world."