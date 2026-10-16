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Home / Business / India sixth among major investment partners in Trump's USD 11.3 trillion US investment push: White House

India sixth among major investment partners in Trump's USD 11.3 trillion US investment push: White House

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ANI
Updated At : 02:01 PM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): The United States has attracted USD 11.3 trillion in investments under President Donald Trump's administration, with country-level and trade deals accounting for the largest share at USD 5.77 trillion across nine agreements, while India ranked sixth with investments worth USD 500 billion, according to data released by the White House.

The White House investment tracker, titled "The Trump Effect," listed 277 investments across 15 sectors, including technology, artificial intelligence (AI), manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, energy and financial services. The deals include USD 300 billion partnership with India's Reliance to open America First Refining, the first major new oil refinery in the US in 50 years

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As per the data, while country-level  and trade deals posted the largest share, manufacturing and industry led in the number of investments.

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Among country-level investment commitments, the United Arab Emirates led with USD 1.4 trillion, followed by Qatar at USD 1.2 trillion and Japan at USD 1 trillion. Saudi Arabia and European Union firms accounted for USD 600 billion each, while India ranked sixth with USD 500 billion. The Indian investments include a USD 300 billion partnership with India's Reliance to establish America First Refining, described as the first major new oil refinery in the US in 50 years.

“New factories, chip plants, shipyards, and steel mills are rising in every corner of the country,” it noted.

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Amongst the sectors, manufacturing and industry recorded the highest number of investments, with 136 projects worth USD 1.14 trillion. Technology and AI emerged as the second-largest category by investment value, with 17 investments totalling USD 3.07 trillion, accounting for approximately 27 per cent of the overall commitments.

Among individual companies, NVIDIA accounted for the largest investment commitment at USD 608 billion.

Food and beverages accounted for 22 investments worth USD 23.1 billion, while real estate development and transportation and logistics attracted USD 20 billion each. Defense recorded 11 investments worth USD 15.3 billion, followed by entertainment at USD 1 billion, consumer packaged goods (CPG) at USD 515 million across four investments, private equity at USD 400 million and agriculture at USD 100 million. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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