DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / India, South Africa can explore joint ventures in minerals, green steel under BRICS: Industry expert

India, South Africa can explore joint ventures in minerals, green steel under BRICS: Industry expert

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:43 PM Aug 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 13 (ANI): India and South Africa can explore joint ventures in minerals and green steel by leveraging the BRICS platform, with scope to jointly cater to demand from countries that lack such mineral resources, a South African industry expert said.

Advertisement

Speaking with ANI on the sidelines of the 5th edition of the CII Green Steel & Mining Summit 2026 in Raipur, Lerato Mokoena, Managing Director of Jolemo Holdings, South Africa, said there are opportunities for collaboration between the two countries, including sharing expertise and best practices in green steel.

Advertisement

"I think the one thing that we should take opportunity on is that we are part of BRICS and we can actually be a joint venture in what we have as BRICS into supplying other countries that don't have the minerals that we have," Mokoena said.

Advertisement

She said the two countries would need to work together on policies and agreements to tap such opportunities.

"It's a matter of both countries sitting down and ensuring that the demand that is required outside can be supplied on a joint venture," she said, adding that existing policies would need to be aligned to facilitate cooperation.

Advertisement

Mokoena also highlighted opportunities for South Africa to learn from India's progress in green steel and exchange best practices.

"I see a lot of opportunities, a lot of collaboration with the South African steel sector and we're looking forward to making joint ventures and learning," she said.

Brazilian energy transition specialist Hugo M Bolognesi, who also participated in the summit, said the transition towards green steel would require a mix of technologies and solutions rather than relying on a single option such as green hydrogen.

"We are always looking for energy efficiency, other fuels, and looking towards the green hydrogen," Bolognesi said. "It's not looking for a silver bullet to solve the green steel situation. We have to diversify and regionalize the solutions."

He said countries also need to look at energy transition as a broader industrial policy rather than merely switching from one fuel to another.

"We have to stop looking at the energy transition only as changing the fuel. We have to look at the energy transition as an industry policy," he said.

Bolognesi said this would require the development of new technologies, skills and alternative inputs suited to individual countries. He added that decarbonising steel could also help reduce emissions further down the manufacturing value chain by enabling the production of greener products. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts