DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / India, South Africa discuss early conclusion of trade pacts, deepen cooperation in critical minerals: Piyush Goyal

India, South Africa discuss early conclusion of trade pacts, deepen cooperation in critical minerals: Piyush Goyal

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:23 PM Aug 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held bilateral discussions with South Africa's Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Parks Tau to enhance economic ties.

Advertisement

Posting on his social media platform X on Thursday, Goyal noted that the meeting focused on deepening trade relations and identifying collaborative ventures in manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and critical minerals.

Advertisement

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the BRICS Trade Ministers' Meeting, with both sides discussing the signing of the Terms of Reference (ToRs) for the India-Southern African Customs Union (SACU) Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) and the early conclusion of negotiations.

Advertisement

"Met with Mr. Parks Tau, Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition of South Africa, on the sidelines of the #BRICS2026 Trade Ministers' Meeting. We discussed the signing of ToRs for India-SACU PTA and early conclusion of negotiations, strengthening the India-South Africa trade engagement and explored opportunities for cooperation in the critical minerals, pharmaceuticals & manufacturing sectors," Goyal said.

The meeting comes as India hosts the BRICS Trade Ministers' Meeting in Jaipur under its BRICS India 2026 Presidency. According to the Department of Commerce, the meeting brings together BRICS nations to strengthen trade and economic cooperation, foster innovation, build resilient value chains and promote sustainable industrial growth.

Advertisement

A previous brief by the Ministry of External Affairs mentioned that India and South Africa maintain a strategic partnership spanning trade, investment, defence, science and technology, education and cooperation through multilateral forums such as BRICS and IBSA.

The brief also noted that the SACU Secretariat in Namibia had shared the Terms of Reference with the Department of Commerce.

Thursday's meeting builds on those ongoing trade engagements, with both sides focusing on advancing the proposed preferential trade agreement (PTA) while identifying new areas of cooperation in critical minerals, pharmaceuticals and manufacturing.

The bilateral engagement also reflects India's continued efforts to strengthen trade and economic cooperation with BRICS partners under its presidency, with discussions at the Trade Ministers' Meeting centred on resilient value chains, innovation and sustainable industrial growth. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts