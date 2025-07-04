India–Spain Cultural Exchange Highlights Disability Inclusion through Film and Dialogue

New Delhi, July 4, 2025 — The Embassy of Spain to India, in collaboration with ETI Services and the Agatsu Foundation, hosted a landmark cultural event titled “Sitaare Zameen Par: India and Spain in Conversation on Inclusion through Disability-focused Cinema” at Siri Fort Auditorium, New Delhi. Anchored in the power of storytelling, the event brought together filmmakers, disability rights advocates, and cultural leaders from India and Spain to explore how cinema can advance empathy, dignity, and inclusion for persons with disabilities.

The event opened with welcome remarks by Alfonso Herrero Corral, Counsellor at the Embassy of Spain, who emphasized the role of cultural diplomacy in amplifying the voices of persons with disabilities and the potential of cinema as a catalyst for social change.

The opening session, “Our Journeys,” featured a compelling conversation with disability rights activists who reflected on their lived experiences and the challenges and transformations that shaped their advocacy. Moderated by Ira Khan, Founder and Director of the Agatsu Foundation, the panel included Sushama Nagarkar, Parag Namdeo, Divyanshu Ganatra, and Danish Mahajan. Their dialogue illuminated the systemic barriers faced by persons with disabilities and called for more inclusive, accessible, and affirming spaces—both on and off screen. Summarizing the conversations in the panel, Ira added, “Disability isn’t an inability — and it certainly isn’t charity. What we heard today wasn’t about exceptionalism, but about the right to live, work, and create with dignity. It’s time we moved beyond tokenism, beyond pity, and started treating persons with disabilities as equals — not someday, but now”.

This was followed by an address by H.E. Juan Antonio March Pujol, Ambassador of Spain to India, who reaffirmed Spain’s commitment to advancing disability inclusion and strengthening cultural collaboration with India. In his remarks, he highlighted the shared responsibility of nations to ensure that no one is left behind in narratives of progress, especially in the arts and public life. On the transformative potential of art to bring about impact, the Ambassador remarked, “What cinema can do — in a way that policy or programming sometimes cannot — is shift imagination. It shows us what is possible, helps us see each other more fully, and reminds us that dignity must never be optional.”.

The second half of the event featured a dialogue on inclusion through movies, bringing together the cast and creators behind Sitaare Zameen Par and Spain’s celebrated film Campeones. The panel included Aamir Khan (Actor and Producer, joining virtually), Jesús Vidal (Actor, Campeones, joining virtually), Aparna Purohit (CEO, Aamir Khan Productions), R.S. Prasanna (Director), and Divy Nidhi Sharma (Writer), and was moderated by Sukriti Chauhan, CEO of ETI Services. The conversation explored the ethics and impact of representation, the responsibilities of filmmakers, and the personal journeys behind both films. Speaking from his experience as a filmmaker, producer and actor, Aamir Khan remarked, “I have a dream — that one day, there will be no segregation. We’re so quick to judge, but often it’s those we label as ‘different’ who show us the greatest empathy, warmth, and humanity. Inclusion means we stop creating separate spaces — and start creating shared ones”. Addressing the importance of gatherings like these, R.S Prasanna said, ““We need to create cinema that leaves a mark beyond the box office. If even one heart shifts because of a story we’ve told, that’s enough. And today, more than ever, I believe we’re ready to come together — in theatres and in spirit — to celebrate that kind of change.” Drawing from the multiple perspectives from the panel, Sukriti remarked, “Representation is not just about being seen — it’s about being understood. This conversation reminded us that inclusion isn’t decorative. It is foundational to meaningful future developments.” The day concluded with a special screening of Sitaare Zameen Par, a film that resonated with audiences for its sensitive and transformative portrayal of childhood, disability, neurodivergence and the need for compassionate social systems, serving as a cinematic anchor for the day's conversations.

As the host for the day, Stephy Stephen, Senior Research Analyst at ETI Services, guided the flow of the event throughout the day.

This cultural exchange between India and Spain reinforces the belief that inclusive storytelling is not only about visibility, but about justice — and when lived experiences meet the lens of cinema, they build bridges across borders and bring marginalised voices to the center of public discourse.

