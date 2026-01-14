India Sports Floorings Secures BWF Certification

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 14: India Sports Floorings, a leading Indian manufacturer of sports flooring solutions, has reached a significant milestone with the Badminton World Federation (BWF) granting certification to both its wooden badminton flooring system and synthetic badminton court mat. This marks the first time an Indian company has received BWF certification across both categories, placing India Sports Floorings on the global badminton infrastructure map.

Becomes First Indian Company to Receive BWF Certification for Badminton Flooring Systems

The BWF certification confirms that the company's badminton flooring systems meet international technical and performance standards required for professional play. These standards assess key parameters such as shock absorption, surface friction, durability, and player safety which are all critical factors for competitive badminton environments.

The certification applies to two of the company's flagship products:

- ISF 1 - Professional Badminton Wooden Flooring

- ISF 2 - Professional Badminton PVC Badminton Court Mat

With this certification, badminton facilities across India can now install flooring systems manufactured domestically while meeting eligibility criteria for national and international tournaments sanctioned by the Badminton World Federation.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. M. Mahendra, Founder, India Sports Floorings, said, "This certification is a defining moment as an Indian manufacturer. It validates the technical strength of our products and the depth of work that has gone into developing flooring systems aligned with global playing standards. Our aim has always been to make world-class sports infrastructure accessible within the country, and this recognition from the BWF takes us in that direction."

The dual certification also reflects a growing shift toward high-quality Indian-made sports infrastructure, reducing reliance on imported systems while offering tournament-ready solutions to academies, stadiums, and training centres.

By meeting BWF standards, India Sports Floorings enables badminton venues in India to confidently host high-level competitions, while supporting the growth of the sport through standardized playing environments. The certification is expected to benefit state associations, private academies, educational institutions, and professional venues seeking internationally compliant badminton courts.

This development shows capability of Indian manufacturing to deliver sports infrastructure solutions aligned with global benchmarks, contributing to the broader evolution of competitive sports facilities across the country.

About India Sports Floorings :

India Sports Floorings is a Chennai-based manufacturer specializing in professional sports flooring solutions for indoor and outdoor applications. It designs and delivers wooden and synthetic flooring systems for badminton, basketball, volleyball, multipurpose courts, and fitness facilities. With an end-to-end approach covering design, manufacturing, installation, and service, India Sports Floorings works with sports bodies, academies, educational institutions, and infrastructure developers across India. Its flooring systems are built to meet international performance and safety standards, supporting the development of modern, tournament-ready sports facilities nationwide.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)