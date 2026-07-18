India-Sri Lanka protocol to boost double taxation avoidance agreement comes into effect

The protocol amending the agreement between the Indian and Sri Lankan governments to prevent double taxation and fiscal evasion with regard to income taxes has come into effect, the centre has notified.

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The Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, published Notification No. 88/2026, dated July 16, 2026, announcing the signing of the Protocol in New Delhi on December 16, 2024.

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In order to implement all of the Protocol’s requirements in India, the notification was issued in accordance with the authority granted under Section 159(1) of the Income-tax Act, 2025.

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India and Sri Lanka were obligated by Article 3 of the Protocol to inform each other via diplomatic channels when their respective domestic legal processes were finished.

The Protocol came into effect on June 19, 2026, which was the thirtieth day following the date of the subsequent notification confirming adherence to the two nations’ completion of the necessary procedures.

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The Protocol’s rules will apply to income earned in India during any fiscal year starting on or after April 1st of the year the Protocol came into effect.

As a result, income earned in fiscal years starting on or after April 1, 2027, will be subject to the modified laws in India. Income earned in taxable years starting on or after April 1st of the year of entry into force will be subject to the same regulations in Sri Lanka.

The Preamble to the India-Sri Lanka Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement, which was signed on January 22, 2013, has been replaced by the Protocol.

The revised Preamble makes it clear that the goal of the agreement is to end double taxation without making it possible for people to avoid or evade taxes.

It particularly addresses agreements pertaining to treaty shopping, which allows for the indirect pursuit of treaty benefits by third-country citizens.

The revised text demonstrates both nations’ dedication to fostering economic cooperation while making sure the tax treaty isn’t exploited to gain unexpected tax benefits.

Additionally, the Protocol adds a stronger anti-abuse clause based on the Principal Purpose Test and replaces paragraph 6 of Article 28 of the Agreement.

According to the amended clause, a treaty advantage cannot be given in relation to an item of income if it is reasonable to assume that getting the benefit was one of the main goals of an arrangement or transaction after taking into account all pertinent facts and circumstances.

However, if it is determined that providing the benefit would be compatible with the goal and purpose of the relevant terms of the Agreement, the benefit may remain accessible.

The goal of the clause is to stop fraudulent agreements and transactions that are mainly intended to obtain advantages under the tax treaty.

While guaranteeing that treaty benefits are only accessible in legitimate circumstances, the revised Agreement strengthens the foundation for lawful cross-border trade and investment between India and Sri Lanka.

The Protocol aligns the India-Sri Lanka tax treaty with globally recognised norms in order to minimise base erosion, profit shifting, treaty misuse and fiscal evasion.

The Protocol will remain in force for as long as the India–Sri Lanka Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement continues to remain effective.