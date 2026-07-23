India Strengthens Momentum for Type 1 Diabetes Care as International Summit 2026 Officially Unveiled in New Delhi

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New Delhi [India], July 23: Marking a significant step towards strengthening India's Type 1 Diabetes ecosystem, The Friends of Mewar, in collaboration with Breakthrough T1D and the William J Clinton Foundation today officially unveiled the International Type 1 Diabetes Summit 2026 at a National Curtain Raiser held at the Constitution Club of India, New Delhi.

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The summit, scheduled to take place in Jodhpur from July 30 to August 1, 2026, will bring together leading endocrinologists, healthcare professionals, policymakers, researchers, patient advocates and public health experts from the United States, Australia and different parts of India also to deliberate on the future of equitable Type 1 Diabetes care.

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The announcement comes at a significant time for India's healthcare landscape, with Type 1 Diabetes in children recently finding formal recognition within the country's national health policy framework a milestone expected to strengthen policy attention towards early diagnosis, affordable treatment and long-term patient care.

Addressing the media, Padmaja Kumari Parmar, Princess of Udaipur, Founder of The Friends of Mewar and Global Ambassador for Breakthrough T1D, said the summit represents a collective effort to move beyond awareness and create long-term healthcare impact.

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"Today is not simply the announcement of another healthcare conference. It is an invitation to build a stronger future for every child and every family living with Type 1 Diabetes. We have reached an important point where awareness must translate into action, collaboration and meaningful policy outcomes. Through this summit, we hope to bring together global expertise and Indian leadership to create practical solutions that improve access to care and quality of life."

Having lived with Type 1 Diabetes since the age of five, Padmaja has spent over four decades of lived Expirence leading to advocating for greater awareness, patient empowerment and equitable healthcare. Through The Friends of Mewar, she has led initiatives across preventive healthcare, community health, women's empowerment and diabetes awareness while building partnerships with leading healthcare institutions globally.

The three-day summit is expected to be one of India's dedicated platforms for Type 1 Diabetes, bringing together international experts, clinicians, researchers, policymakers, government representatives and patient communities to address the growing healthcare burden of the condition.

Key discussions during the summit will focus on early diagnosis, equitable access to insulin, diabetes technologies, continuous glucose monitoring, mental health support, patient-centric healthcare systems, digital innovation, integrated models of care and public health policy.

The deliberations are expected to culminate in a set of actionable recommendations aimed at strengthening India's Type 1 Diabetes ecosystem and encouraging deeper collaboration between governments, healthcare institutions, academia, civil society organisations and patient advocacy groups.

Speaking about the larger vision behind the initiative, Padmaja added:

"Behind every diagnosis is a child, behind every child is a family, and behind every family is hope. Our responsibility is to ensure that no one living with Type 1 Diabetes feels unseen or unsupported. This summit is about bringing together people who can transform conversations into real change."

She also acknowledged the support of Breakthrough T1D, its impatient group of lived expirence delegates and the William J Clinton foundation , whose continued collaboration has helped strengthen global dialogue around diabetes research, advocacy and patient care.

Originally launched in Udaipur, the summit has now expanded to Jodhpur with a broader international vision. Organisers said the recommendations emerging from this year's discussions are expected to contribute meaningfully to ongoing policy conversations on improving affordable, comprehensive and equitable Type 1 Diabetes care across India.

The organisers also announced that the host city and dates for the 2027 International Type 1 Diabetes Summit will be unveiled during the concluding session of the Jodhpur summit.

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