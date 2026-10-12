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Home / Business / India targets 604 MT steel capacity by 2047, seeks to cut coking coal import dependence

India targets 604 MT steel capacity by 2047, seeks to cut coking coal import dependence

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ANI
Updated At : 12:36 PM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): India envisages a near threefold expansion in crude steelmaking capacity to 604 million tonnes (MT) by 2047 and raise finished steel demand to 505 MT, while reducing dependence on imported coking coal, according to the draft National Steel Policy – Vision 2047.

The policy framework projects per capita steel consumption rising to 302 kg from the current 116 kg. India’s crude steel production has already increased from 89 MT in 2014-15 to 170 MT in 2025-26, while installed steelmaking capacity has reached approximately 220 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

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India's crude steel production rose from around 89 MT in 2014-15 to 170 MT in 2025-26, while finished steel consumption increased from 77 MT to 164 MT, the draft said. Installed steel capacity currently stands at around 220 million tonnes per annum.

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Infrastructure and construction account for about 67 per cent of domestic steel consumption, with automobiles, engineering goods, appliances and packaging contributing another 28 per cent.

The draft expects urbanisation, infrastructure expansion, renewable energy and emerging manufacturing sectors to support demand over the coming decades.

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Raw material security remains a key challenge for the industry, as raw materials account for around 65-70 per cent of steelmaking costs. India imports nearly 92 per cent of its coking coal requirements, and the policy proposes expanding domestic mining and coal washeries, diversifying overseas sourcing and improving coal-blending practices to reduce import dependence.

The draft also places emphasis on cleaner steel production. It seeks to lower average emissions intensity from 2.54 tonnes of carbon dioxide per tonne of crude steel to 1.54 tonnes by 2047, through measures including greater energy efficiency, renewable electricity, increased scrap use and hydrogen-based steelmaking.

The policy further proposes strengthening domestic capabilities in specialty and high-value steel, developing steel scrap collection and recycling systems, and promoting indigenous manufacturing of steelmaking technology and equipment.

It also identifies artificial intelligence, automation and digital technologies as tools to improve productivity, quality and resource efficiency.

The proposed framework aims to guide the sector's development through 2047, with implementation requiring coordinated efforts by the Centre, state governments, industry and other stakeholders. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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