Home / Business / India tech must shift to Intellectual Property-led and platform-driven segments to capture huge global opportunity: BCG report

India tech must shift to Intellectual Property-led and platform-driven segments to capture huge global opportunity: BCG report

ANI
Updated At : 05:15 PM Feb 26, 2026 IST
New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): India's technology sector, now a USD 300 billion industry contributing 7 per cent to national GDP, must pivot toward intellectual property-led and platform-driven segments to capture a greater share of the USD 8.4 trillion global technology market, according to a new Boston Consulting Group (BCG) report.

India Tech Inc now generates over USD 200 billion in exports and employs nearly 5.8 million people, with Indian IT services firms commanding 15-17 per cent of the global IT consulting and services market. However, the report notes that IT-enabled services account for just 17 per cent of global tech revenues, while 83 per cent lies in faster-growing areas such as hyperscale cloud platforms, semiconductors, software, deep tech, and AI-first companies.

Titled India Tech's Next Innings: Signals, Shifts, and Considerations for India Tech, the report argues that the next decade's disproportionate value creation will emerge from capital-intensive, R&D-driven, and IP-led segments.

BCG also outlines three imperatives: modernise and move up the value chain in core IT services; make selective "big bets" in areas like semiconductors, data centres, cloud, and deep tech; and build adjacencies in AI-driven analytics, software, end-user devices, and India Stack-enabled platforms.

The report also calls for coordinated action across talent reskilling, commercialisation capabilities, structured global partnerships, patient capital for frontier innovation, and forward-looking policy frameworks.

"India is already a global technology powerhouse," said Rajiv Gupta, Managing Director and Senior Partner, BCG. "However, the fastest-growing value pools globally are in segments like Hyperscale cloud platforms, Semiconductor, Deep Tech innovation, AI-native offerings, many of which are expanding at 10-20% CAGR with strong valuation premiums. India has credible right-to-win positions in several of these arenas, and scaling participation here will be critical to the next phase of growth."

"India has largest base of tech talent, yet our global share of tech product revenues and IP ownership remains disproportionately low," added Shavi Gandhi, Partner at BCG. "If India doubles its R&D intensity and increases capital flows into deep tech by three to four times, we can move from being participants in the global technology economy to shaping its direction." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Tags :
Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

