India-Thailand Business Conclave 2026 Marks a Historic Milestone for Indian Businesses on the Global Stage

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Bangkok, [Thailand], July 20: The India-Thailand Business Conclave 2026, organized by the Global Vision Trade Organization (GVTO), was successfully held on 12 June 2026, from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM, at IMPACT Arena, Muang Thong Thani, Bangkok, Thailand, alongside ProPak Asia 2026 by Informa Markets, and proudly powered by People's Reflections as the Media Partner.

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As GVTO's first flagship international business conclave, the event marked a defining milestone in strengthening economic cooperation between India, Thailand, ASEAN, and Africa. It created a high-impact platform for entrepreneurs, manufacturers, exporters, policymakers, investors, government representatives, and institutional leaders to develop meaningful cross-border partnerships.

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The Conclave witnessed the participation of more than 130 delegates, over 50 business leaders, and representatives from 10+ countries. During the event, 25 distinguished entrepreneurs and organizations were honoured for their outstanding achievements in international trade, entrepreneurship, innovation, logistics, digital transformation, agribusiness, and professional excellence.

International Business Collaboration and Investment Opportunities

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One of the most significant outcomes of the Conclave was the strong interest shown by Thai and other international manufacturing companies in exploring investment opportunities within India's industrial ecosystem.

Several overseas companies initiated preliminary discussions with Indian enterprises regarding manufacturing partnerships, technology collaborations, distribution networks, sourcing opportunities, and potential investments. These structured business matchmaking sessions laid the foundation for long-term international collaborations and increased market access for Indian MSMEs across ASEAN.

actively participated in business matchmaking sessions held alongside ProPak Asia 2026, in the presence of the Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP), an apex organization under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India.

Through GVTO's structured networking platform, participating companies connected with prospective buyers, distributors, investors, importers, exporters, and strategic business partners from Thailand and other ASEAN markets.

Gratitude to the Embassy of India, Bangkok

GVTO extends its sincere gratitude to His Excellency Mr. Puneet Agrawal, Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Thailand, and the Embassy of India, Bangkok, for their continued encouragement and support for initiatives aimed at strengthening India-Thailand economic relations.

The Embassy's commitment to advancing India's trade and business interests in Thailand continues to encourage platforms that transform diplomatic goodwill into meaningful commercial opportunities for Indian enterprises.

Distinguished Guests

The India-Thailand Business Conclave 2026 was honoured by the presence of eminent international dignitaries and industry leaders, including:

* H.E. Korn Dabbaransi - Former Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand

* Hon. Louis Vama - Associate Judge, International Trade Court

* Ajarn Paul Narula - Founder and Chairman, Thai-India Business Alliance (TIBA)

* Mr. Fraser Hawkes - Group Portfolio Director, Informa Markets

* Mr. Shekhar Amberkar - Director, Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP)

* Mr. Shrikant Gharat - Founder and Director, People's Reflections, Media Partner

* Dr. Akshay Shinde - Founder and Chairman, Global Vision Trade Organization (GVTO)

* Mr. Rahul Arya - Chief Marketing Officer, Global Vision Trade Organization (GVTO)

Key Outcomes of the Conclave

The India-Thailand Business Conclave 2026 was successfully:

* Connected Indian manufacturers, exporters, importers, distributors, investors, government representatives, and institutional leaders through one international platform.

* Created structured opportunities for Indian MSMEs to enter ASEAN and other global markets.

* Facilitated cross-border business matchmaking between India, Thailand, and other ASEAN countries.

* Encouraged international investment interest in India's manufacturing and industrial sectors, particularly in Maharashtra.

* Strengthened policy dialogue and institutional collaboration supporting India-ASEAN trade.

* Built new international partnerships across logistics, agribusiness, manufacturing, healthcare, technology, packaging, digital innovation, and professional services.

* Reinforced India's growing position as a trusted global manufacturing, sourcing, and export partner.

Chairman's Address

Speaking at the Conclave, Dr. Akshay Shinde, Founder and Chairman of GVTO, said:

"This Conclave is more than a business event--it is a gateway to international opportunities for Indian enterprises. Through GVTO, Indian manufacturers, exporters, startups, and MSMEs now have direct access to global buyers, strategic partners, institutional investors, and government-supported trade ecosystems across ASEAN and beyond. Our mission is to make international business expansion accessible to every deserving entrepreneur."

Former Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand H.E. Korn Dabbaransi added:

"These award recipients represent the future of India-ASEAN trade. Today, they have gained access to a powerful network of buyers, business partners, and investors across ASEAN. I encourage them to fully utilize these opportunities to expand their businesses internationally."

About Global Vision Trade Organization

The Global Vision Trade Organization (GVTO) is an international trade and business networking platform dedicated to promoting cross-border collaboration between India and global markets.

Beginning with the India-Thailand Trade Corridor initiative in 2019, GVTO has expanded into a globally recognized organization with an active presence in more than 40 countries.

The organization has facilitated over ₹500 crore in potential trade opportunities, supported more than 900 businesses in accessing international markets, and continues to empower MSMEs, manufacturers, exporters, startups, and first-time exporters through international exhibitions, guided trade facilitation, structured business networking, trade delegations, investment promotion, and global recognition platforms across ASEAN, Africa, the Middle East, and other emerging international markets.

The India-Thailand Business Conclave 2026 further strengthened GVTO's mission of connecting governments, industries, investors, educational institutions, and entrepreneurs through a globally recognized platform that transforms international relationships into long-term business opportunities.

Official Websites

To learn more about the Global Vision Trade Organization and its international initiatives, visit:

* Global Vision Trade Organization: https://gvto.org/

* India-Thailand Business Conclave 2026: https://gvtoconclave.com/

Follow the India-Thailand Business Conclave

Stay connected for updates about international collaborations, award announcements, business opportunities, and future conclaves:

* Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/gvtoconclave/

* Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gvtoconclaves/

* LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/gvtoconclaves

Follow People's Reflections

Website: https://gurukul.reflections.live/

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