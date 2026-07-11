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Home / Business / India to Augment AI Compute Capacity, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw

India to Augment AI Compute Capacity, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw

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ANI
Updated At : 08:03 PM Jul 11, 2026 IST
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Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 11 (ANI): Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said India will augment its computing capacity to support the country's growing artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem, while urging the IT industry to partner with educational institutions to develop next-generation technology solutions.

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Speaking during an interaction with industry leaders on the "Role of Technology in Building Viksit Bharat 2047" at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), Vaishnaw said rapid advances in AI are reshaping the global technology landscape and require continuous learning and innovation.

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"Technology is changing rapidly, and Artificial Intelligence is transforming the global IT industry," the minister said, adding that these changes require "continuous learning, innovation and adaptation."

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He urged the IT industry to seize the opportunity by developing next-generation technology solutions and strengthening India's position as a global technology leader.

Addressing concerns around AI infrastructure, Vaishnaw assured industry leaders that India's compute capacity would be expanded.

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"He also assured industry leaders that compute capacity of India will be augmented as it is the need of the hour," the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said in a release.

The minister also called on industry to work closely with educational institutions to ensure that academic curricula remain aligned with evolving industry requirements.

Citing the example of GSV, he said Airbus had collaborated with the institution to update its curriculum based on industry needs and is now recruiting engineers from there.

During the interaction, industry leaders proposed the creation of sector-specific data trusts in Indian educational institutions. Welcoming the suggestion, Vaishnaw said a pilot project could be launched at IIT Hyderabad.

According to the IT Ministry's release, the proposed data trusts would "securely host Indian datasets for specific sectors" with "appropriate usage policies" to enable startups, researchers and companies to use the data responsibly.

Highlighting the government's push to build India's semiconductor ecosystem, Vaishnaw said 315 universities across the country have been equipped with advanced Electronic Design Automation (EDA) tools that allow students to design semiconductor chips using industry-standard platforms.

He added that these chip designs are fabricated at the Semiconductor Laboratory (SCL), Mohali, giving students practical exposure from chip design to fabrication and testing.

The minister also highlighted the growth of India's electronics manufacturing sector, saying it has crossed Rs 13 lakh crore in production and continues to expand at a double-digit compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

He said electronics have become India's third-largest export category, while mobile phones are now the country's largest individual export product, reflecting India's emergence as a trusted global manufacturing and technology hub.

The interaction, attended by Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy, focused on strengthening collaboration between the government and industry in areas including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, electronics manufacturing, digital infrastructure and other emerging technologies to help achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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