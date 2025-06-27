India to be energy net exporter in 6-7 years, says Gadkari

Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said India will become the net exporter of energy in next six to seven years.
Speaking at an event here, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways said, “Today we are the importer of the energy but within six to seven years we will be exporter of the energy.”
Stating that hydrogen was the fuel of the future, he said the government was encouraging alternative fuel and biofuel such as ethanol, biodiesel, electric vehicles, and hydrogen.
