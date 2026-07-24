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Home / Business / India to cross landmark 300 GW non-fossil fuel capacity soon: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

India to cross landmark 300 GW non-fossil fuel capacity soon: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

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ANI
Updated At : 12:08 PM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi, on Thursday, announced that India will cross the landmark 300 GW mark of installed non-fossil fuel capacity soon.

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Speaking at the curtain-raiser of the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit and Expo 2026, the Minister highlighted the expansion of the country's clean energy infrastructure over the last decade. He noted that India's non-fossil fuel capacity grew from nearly 75 GW to 297.36 GW today.

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"In the coming days, India will cross the landmark 300GW of installed non-fossil fuel capacity. In a couple of weeks, PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana will also cross 50 lakh beneficiaries and households. That is five million," Joshi said.

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He further pointed out that solar capacity stood at around 2.8 GW in 2014 and has expanded 58 times to reach 162 GW today. Wind capacity increased from 21 GW to 57.4 GW, while bioenergy rose from 8.1 GW to 12 GW over the same period. Solar module manufacturing capacity also grew from 2 GW to 200 GW alongside growth in cell manufacturing.

"It is the journey that gives India the confidence to convene the world," Joshi stated, adding that the confidence placed in the country globally is built on record delivery.

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The Minister announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the upcoming summit, which will also witness participation from several Chief Ministers. Invitations have been extended to 34 nations for the event.

"In November, Bharat Mandapam will become the meeting place of the global renewable energy community. Over four days from 2nd to 5th, it will bring together governments, policymakers, regulators, industry leaders, investors, innovators, researchers, manufacturers, developers, startups, young entrepreneurs from across the world," the Minister said.

He urged global investors, including venture capitalists, angel investors, pension funds, and financial institutions, to participate in the country's growth sector.

"I also extend invitations to all of the commissioners, members of the government committee and our international partners to join us," Joshi said. "You will earn good returns on your investment. It will be a good opportunity to become stakeholders in one of the world's fastest growing clean energy markets and one of the world's fastest growing economies also."

The summit will feature an exhibition showcasing technologies and products, providing a platform to translate ideas into investments and address shared challenges in the clean energy ecosystem.

"I invite all of you to book your participation, reserve your exhibition space and mark your calendars. Come to Bharat Mandapam this November and be part of India's clean energy story," he added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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