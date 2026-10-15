India to debut as Country Partner at SIAL Paris 2026, eyes exports, investment and a new farming narrative

By Shailesh Yadav

New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): India will take part in SIAL Paris 2026 as Country Partner for the first time, India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) Chairman Jawed Ashraf said in an exclusive interview to ANI. SIAL Paris is the world's largest biennial international food industry trade show, scheduled to be held from 17-21 October in Paris.

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India's pavilion will span 2,000 square metres and host more than 150 exhibitors, showcasing products ranging from rice and other primary commodities to processed, ready-to-eat and organic foods. ITPO is leading the effort together with the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

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Ashraf said the status brings several advantages. India will be a partner in the inauguration of the fair, hold a daily panel discussion on the main stage, and host a dedicated press conference. It has also booked advertising space, both digital and physical, at the venue.

An "India Bistro" will serve cuisines from across the country and run 14 masterclasses on ready-to-eat food, led by renowned chefs brought from India. India will also have its largest presence yet at the special startup pavilion, featuring agri-tech and food-tech ventures.

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According to Ashraf, India's goals are threefold, to boost exports of agricultural and food products, to attract investment into the food processing sector, citing incentives and infrastructure such as food parks, and to reshape global perceptions of Indian agriculture as innovation-driven and sustainable.

To that end, "Namo Drone Didi" beneficiaries will explain how drones are making fertiliser use more efficient. A women-run farmer producer organisation (FPO) practising zero-chemical, zero-pesticide farming will also make a presentation. "The narrative has to also be of an innovation-driven, sustainable, climate-resilient, women-led agriculture in India," he said.

He noted that agriculture remains India's largest employer, engaging about 55 per cent of the workforce, while the food processing sector supports many MSMEs. He linked the effort to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goals of a global platform for Indian farmers, higher farm incomes and expanded rural food processing.

Ashraf said India hopes to sign the India-EU Free Trade Agreement this year, adding to pacts already in force or concluded with partners such as the UK, Australia, New Zealand and Mauritius. Talks are under way with Canada, Latin America and several Asian economies including ASEAN, Singapore, Japan and Korea.

The EU accounts for about 11 per cent of India's agri and food processing exports, roughly 600 crore of a total 5,400 crore, yet India holds less than 1 per cent of the EU's food product imports. Under the proposed agreement, 75 per cent of agricultural products would enter the EU duty-free, 12 per cent at low or zero duty under tariff quotas, and 13 per cent would be excluded. Sensitive sectors such as farm and dairy products are protected, he said.

With the India-EU FTA possibly coming into force next year, Ashraf called this edition of SIAL particularly important.

ITPO is the Government of India's apex trade promotion body under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, headquartered at Bharat Mandapam. (ANI)

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