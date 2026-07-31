India to expand social security coverage beyond 101 crore people in next five years: Mandaviya

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday said the Government aims to expand social security coverage beyond the current 101 crore people over the next five years, while continuing reforms in labour laws, pensions, healthcare and digital service delivery.

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Addressing the Global Industrial Relations Summit at FICCI, Mandaviya said India has emerged as one of the world's largest providers of social security coverage after adopting internationally accepted methods of reporting beneficiaries.

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"Today, China provides social security coverage to 107 crore people. We provide social security coverage to 101 crore people. And in the next five years, we will provide social security coverage to more people," the minister said.

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He said India was recognised at the recent BRICS Labour Ministers' Meeting for providing social security coverage to 68.8 per cent of its population, or about 101 crore people.

Mandaviya said social security coverage includes people receiving at least one benefit such as pension, accident insurance or healthcare under globally accepted norms.

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Highlighting changes in the labour market, the minister said artificial intelligence (AI), digital technologies and platform-based employment are reshaping jobs and skill requirements, making it necessary to update labour policies and industrial relations.

"The changing employment landscape requires labour policies and industrial relations frameworks to evolve in line with technological advancements," he said.

The minister said employment generation should be linked with economic development and stressed that governments, industries, trade unions and workers must work together instead of viewing each other as adversaries.

"Industries are the creators of employment," Mandaviya said, adding that balanced industrial relations backed by social security and worker welfare are essential for sustainable growth.

He also highlighted the importance of self-employment in India's economy, citing the contribution of women associated with Gujarat's dairy cooperative movement to rural incomes.

On labour reforms, Mandaviya said the new Labour Codes were drafted after consultations with all stakeholders to reflect changing workplace realities, including greater use of technology and increasing participation of women across sectors. He said the reforms seek to protect workers' rights while supporting economic growth.

The minister also announced a series of technology-driven reforms in the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).

"Pensioners will be able to complete authentication from home, with assistance from postal workers where required," he said.

He added that the government is working to enable Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) withdrawals through automated teller machines (ATMs), while quality private hospitals could be empanelled under ESIC to improve healthcare access for insured workers.

Mandaviya said the government's objective is to build a labour ecosystem that combines faster economic growth with wider social security coverage, stronger industrial relations, technological adaptation and easier access to public services through digital reforms. (ANI)

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