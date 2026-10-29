India to gain significant comparative advantage from US trade deal: Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said India would gain a significant comparative advantage once the proposed trade agreement with the United States was finalised.

Addressing the fourth ISID-IDRA National Conference on India’s Industrial Transformation in Delhi, Goyal said he had not come across anyone who could identify a flaw in any of the eight finalised free trade agreements (FTAs) whose details had been made public.

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He said the proposed US trade agreement, the ninth in the series, was occasionally being politicised by certain groups, even though its details were not yet fully available.

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“I’m unsure of their criticisms, but I confidently state that when the details of the US trade agreement are revealed, the people of India will rejoice knowing that not a single vital interest of our farmers or any stakeholders has been compromised,” Goyal said.

“Conversely, India will enjoy a significant comparative advantage. Moreover, trade revolves around comparative advantage,” he added.

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Goyal’s remarks come as India and the US work towards finalising the proposed trade deal.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had earlier indicated that the agreement was close to completion, with only a handful of issues remaining to be resolved. His remarks followed a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Mumbai.

“We’re extremely, extremely near. I would say we are nearly as close as possible without having finalised the agreement,” Rubio told reporters, adding that he expected the remaining issues to be resolved soon.

Goyal made a similar observation last week, saying the first tranche of the agreement was nearing completion. He said most of the negotiations had concluded, with both sides now working through the finer details.

The negotiations, however, have encountered several hurdles. Differences over US tariffs and India’s continued purchases of Russian oil have impeded progress. In August 2025, Washington imposed tariffs of up to 50 per cent on most Indian goods after negotiations broke down.

In February 2026, the two countries reached a framework to bring the tariff rate down to 18 per cent, but talks subsequently stalled. Earlier this month, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman acknowledged the slowdown, saying the negotiations had “levelled off”.

New Delhi has maintained that the final tariff rate on Indian goods should be broadly aligned with those faced by competing manufacturing economies, including Vietnam.