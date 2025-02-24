India to host 12th Regional 3R and Circular Economy Forum in Asia and the Pacific in Jaipur

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): India will host the 12th Regional 3R and Circular Economy Forum in Asia and the Pacific, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs said on Monday.

The Forum will take place at the Rajasthan International Centre in Jaipur on March 3-5.

The event will centre on the theme of "Realizing Circular Societies Towards Achieving SDGs and Carbon Neutrality in Asia-Pacific," said Union Minister Manohar Lal at the Curtain Raiser event organized today at the National Media Centre in the national capital as a precursor to the main Forum.

The Union Minister also informed that over 500 international and domestic participants are expected to attend the three-day conference packed with plenary sessions, country-specific discussions, theme-based roundtables, as well as knowledge-sharing and networking opportunities.

He also informed that the delegates will also have an opportunity to undertake technical field visits to the solid and liquid waste management facilities and visit key heritage sites in Jaipur.

A dedicated 'India Pavilion' will showcase India's remarkable initiatives and achievements in the 3R and circular economy domain. the release added. This Pavilion will feature exhibitions from key line ministries and national missions, reflecting India's whole-of-government approach to sustainable development.

It will also serve as a hub for interactive knowledge-sharing, with sessions such as the 'Ministers & Ambassadors Roundtable Dialogue,' 'Mayors' Dialogue,' 'Policy Dialogue' and the signing of agreements under the CITIIS 2.0 program.

Multiple launches of knowledge products will take place at the Forum including a compendium of over 100 best practices put together by the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA).

The Forum will host an international '3R trade and technology exhibition', providing a platform for over 40 Indian and Japanese businesses and start-ups to showcase best practices, ideas and solutions that support circularity and 3R principles while encouraging cross-learning.

Union Minister Manohar Lal informed that 'Waste-to-wealth initiatives by NGOs and Self-help Groups across India will also be showcased at the Forum promoting sustainability-driven entrepreneurship and community engagement.

Lal informed that the 12th Forum will conclude with the adoption of the 'Jaipur Declaration' for enabling transition to a resource-efficient, circular economy in Asia-Pacific countries and will be handed over to the next host country.

The Jaipur Declaration (2025-34) builds upon the Hanoi Declaration (2013-23) and aims to provide participating countries with a framework for developing 3R and circular economy policies and programs, which enable a shift from a linear 'take-make-dispose' economy to a circular economy. It is a voluntary and legally non-binding agreement.

Launched by UNCRD in 2009, the Regional 3R and Circular Economy Forum aims to provide strategic policy inputs to government authorities in the Asia-Pacific region for mainstreaming 3R (reduce, reuse, recycle) and circularity and serve as a platform for disseminating and sharing best practices in 3R.

The last Forum was hosted in 2023 by Cambodia. India has previously hosted the Forum in 2018, when the 8th edition was held in Indore.

The 12th Regional Forum is being spearheaded by the Swachh Bharat Mission- Urban of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in collaboration with Japan's Ministry of the Environment, UN ESCAP, UNCRD, UNDSDG, and UNDESA, with support from the Government of Rajasthan.

This Forum, focused on the Asia-Pacific region, aims to guide member-countries in shaping policies and actions on 3R and the circular economy in the coming years.

With participation expected from 38 invited member countries, 15-line ministries of the Government of India, almost all States/UTs, over 60 cities, more than 40 start-ups and businesses, and around 120 speakers across 3 days, this Forum will serve as a platform for policy discussions, collaboration and knowledge exchange. By fostering these partnerships, it will accelerate progress towards a circular economy and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). (ANI)

